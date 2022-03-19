So a month or so ago I did a column about my snowshoeing exploits with a bad right hip, cartilage totally gone, hip replacement coming up in a few weeks. I had bought a pair of foot long needle nose pliers so I could reach and hook the heel strap on the right snowshoe. Worked great the few times I used them but the right hip pain while shoeing in over two feet of snow convinced me to give it up. Quick learner, I told myself, and looked forward to a new hip. Got what I was looking forward to on Feb. 21, got what I had put off way too long. Figured I might be in the woods in a few weeks, hell with the snow, shoeing up and down hills with care. Right!
A new hip, an overnight stay in the hospital, a little lecture from the nurses for not using the walker the next morning, a restaurant-like breakfast, and off to rehab at home with my new walker, old cane and dedicated in-house personal home health aide, Kathy. “I ain’t hurtin’,” I reminded myself hourly, “I’m healin! Let’s fix this thing and get on with business. Got walkin’ and talkin’ and gettin’ along to do.” Sure thing, Joel! Between Monday morning and Tuesday noon, that pearly white two feet of snow didn’t melt an inch and didn’t give a hoot about Joel’s bum hip. So let’s stay warm, walk around the house; walker today, cane tomorrow, stepping out later.
So I have a swollen, in pain, right hip; an impressive 8-inch incision running down it. Wondering if anyone, besides daughter Cameo, of course, wants a pic of it. Kathy, of course, gets to see the real thing. Cameo gasped, “Ouch,” and a few adjectives (since I know her well, I know she gasped). Kathy takes care of me, encourages me, gives me hell, says the hip looks better; says the swelling’s gone down, day after day, even if it didn’t. Think zig, think positive. Nah, think zig, think zag, keep it iced, walk with care, use the cane walking the stair! Keep it handy on the flats.
So we’re starting our third week, no cane except to twirl hand-to-hand as I practice my cheerleading skills. Moving up and down two flights of stairs better than I did before surgery. Admiring my brand new walker as I walk by, leaning in some corner of the house. I’ve been watching a lot of Gunsmoke, recording and watching action movies, documentaries and Timberwolves (a friend waits anxiously the next morning for news of the Wolves’ score; guess she can’t get the game). And walkin’ laps on the front deck. Takes a lot of laps to walk a couple hundred yards, makin’ the most of a long view that, soon, I’ll be walkin’ to. Thinkin’ that, soon, It’ll be hallelujah time! Spring weather next week and I’ll be shoein’ this coming December.
And thinkin’, “Man, this retirement-like life sure ain’t for me. Hip’s good!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.