Those who know me know that not much scares me. They also know that I have a relatively flat and large yard … right next to a swampy field.
The field is filled with a montage of wildlife like skunks and fox, sand hill cranes and various birds, mice, frogs … and … snakes.
I went out on my deck one morning over Labor Day weekend to go see what tasks I could tackle before the snow flies and there they were. Yes, they! Many, (even one is too many) many snakes were there near my bottom step. They were all looking at me. Their eyes are very small but if you concentrate you can feel them on you.
Everything about these creatures freaks me out. The way they move especially. I hate it. It makes my skin get goosebumps and my whole body shakes with disgust. I investigated them to see what they were doing up in my neck of the “woods.”
The answer to that was simply frogs. I watched them dragging a quivering frog underneath my steps. I was helpless to save the poor little guy. Yet another reason for my undying hatred of the writhing devils. I would much rather have frogs, toads, crickets, mice… whatever snakes eat, around me than those abominations.
I remembered that a few years ago at an auction at a greenhouse, I bought some snake repellent. To the basement I went. I found it, it was a mixture of smells snakes hate like peppermint and cinnamon and the like formed into shakable granules. This would surely do the trick. Back outside I went. I shook and shook and shook the container which held granules of salvation. I shook it so forcefully and rapidly that it only took a matter of seconds for my canister to be empty. The smirking serpents did not seem phased in the least by the concoction. In fact, I am pretty sure they were laughing at me. Looking at me with their lips curled into a sneer.
There seems to be a pretty lengthy list of things you can do to your yard/landscape and types of plants you can plant that will deter the tiny dragons from your areas. I will most definitely be doing just as many things yet this year as I possibly can and planting at least one of everything on that list. The thing is, I have a large yard and they have claimed the majority of it as theirs.
At the top of my list of things to accomplish next year is the takeback of my yard, most especially my deck and patio area from what others say are a beneficial beast in controlling pests like rats and mice. I have even heard that some snake venom is vital for some medicine creation. In fact, savethesnakes.org said “Snakes play an integral role in maintaining balance in the ecosystem.” They probably do. I just want them and their shedding skins ssssssomewhere else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.