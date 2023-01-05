Kathy Robb mug

He is feisty, handsome, funny, strong, loving and, well, there are just too many positive adjectives to describe him. He is my grandson.

He was born six years ago just a few days after Christmas. I will never forget the day. Addy was about to become a big sister. Kara had an appointment to be induced the morning of Dec. 28, 2016. It is a different experience to watch your child give birth to your grandchild. I feel so honored that I have gotten the chance to be present while two of my grandchildren have been born. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.