He is feisty, handsome, funny, strong, loving and, well, there are just too many positive adjectives to describe him. He is my grandson.
He was born six years ago just a few days after Christmas. I will never forget the day. Addy was about to become a big sister. Kara had an appointment to be induced the morning of Dec. 28, 2016. It is a different experience to watch your child give birth to your grandchild. I feel so honored that I have gotten the chance to be present while two of my grandchildren have been born.
Damon’s delivery was unlike anything I have ever seen. So many emotions were felt in such a short span of time, it was unreal. The labor for my daughter was excruciating for her and I felt as though I could feel her pain. It was intense. I tried to use my Jedi powers to take the pain out of her and if it had to go somewhere, put it into me. That did not work.
Finally it was time for him to come. She was instructed to push. While gritting her teeth and forgetting about her pain, she pushed. I was standing beside my daughter doing all I could think of to try to help and literally all I could do was hold her leg while she pushed. Then, the doctor’s face changed. I felt uneasy and looked at the area where the baby would be exiting my daughter’s body. I could see the top of his head but something looked wrong. He was a gray color that I can only describe as watered down ash. The doctor did what doctors do and told my girl to push and push now, we had to get that baby out! I’m actually crying while writing this. Thinking about her and how she did what she had to do while she must have been feeling sheer terror and overwhelming panic. She held her breath while I, of course, helped immensely by holding her leg while she pushed. She did not stop until the baby was out.
His whole body was that same color gray. The doctors and nurses quickly went to work on him. They vigorously rubbed him for what seemed like an eternity and then a miracle happened … he cried. His entire body turned a beautiful pink color and then with the continued crying, a tomato red. We were so relieved, he was going to be OK.
During the last six years, he has grown into one of my very best friends. We are buddies for sure. I am very proud of him and the face that I get to be his grandma. He thinks that I am the strongest person on the planet and beyond. I will most definitely not be telling him any different. He follows his big sister around and tries his best to be just like her. I can’t even remember what life was like before him and can’t imagine my life without him. Thank you for being one of my very best friends, Damon, happy birthday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.