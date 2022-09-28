Olivia Johnson mug

Olivia Johnson

Most people will tell you that it’s not right to make your crap someone else’s problem. 

But a lot of the action that happens in your bathroom, shower water, sink water and flushing toilets, is someone else’s problem. It comes into your house from a well or wherever from the city and it goes out to be either picked up by a magical truck or someone at the municipal place deals with it. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.