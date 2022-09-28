Most people will tell you that it’s not right to make your crap someone else’s problem.
But a lot of the action that happens in your bathroom, shower water, sink water and flushing toilets, is someone else’s problem. It comes into your house from a well or wherever from the city and it goes out to be either picked up by a magical truck or someone at the municipal place deals with it.
In my opinion, the most beautiful noise in the world might be the flush of the toilet.
I’ve been waiting for this moment. I calculate almost 328 days, to be exact. This is where my evacuations become another person’s problem and not my own to be dealt with at a later date.
I like to tell people that I’ve been single-handedly saving the world for the last year.
The EPA estimates that an average family of four can use 400 gallons of water in a single day.
At our lowest, without counting our showers and laundry, my boyfriend, a 12-pound dog, and I were using 15 gallons a week. This is due to the Coleman water jug that most people use for camping. It has a spout that you have to turn for water to flow.
But we have now upgraded to a 110v water pump and a faucet. I estimate that we use 20-25 gallons a week without including showering and laundry.
Now, for those of you who haven’t asked about my showering habits, I have mastered the four-gallon shower maneuver that includes a full run-down of haircare, shaving, soapy suds-ing and a thorough rinse.
The outdoor shower in my yard has its pluses and minuses. A plus is showering under the stars with fresh air coming through the zippered vents.
However, a few minuses to the outdoor shower include: it’s not for those who are modest, there are always a few bugs showering along with you, the shower-ee cannot change the temperature of the water without a friend since the on-demand propane water heater is outside of the shower, can’t shower in bad weather and set up and take down is not for the lazy.
Yeah, I have an outhouse. I don’t use it very often because I’m scared of animals that live in the woods and also of dropping my phone down the hole. I use a compost toilet with coconut coir for the solids and a diverter for, well, use your imagination. Cleaning your compost toilet is not for the weak of heart.
I’ve done this for over 300 days.
But now, I have a closing date on a house with indoor plumbing. I’m ready to close this chapter of my life and maybe now my friends won’t be so scared of my bathroom.
I might take a few days off work just to admire the washing machine while it spins, hot water that comes out of the tap, water that doesn’t need to be pumped by hand like a house on the prairie and appreciate how everything that goes down the drain becomes someone else’s problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.