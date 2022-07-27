There’s this woman I met a few years ago. I call her Susan. I call her Susan because, well, that is her name.
She is the mother of my oldest daughter’s ex-boyfriend, a/k/a/ the father of her children which makes Susan“nani,” also known as grandma to my grandchildren, Addy and Damon.
I first met Susan in August 2015 when Mark, Kate and I surprised Kara with a trip to Texas to visit her. During that visit, Susan and I pretty much didn’t interact with each other and remained simply strangers who had been introduced.
A few years ago Susan made the trip to Minnesota to see Kara and the grandkids. This time we talked, laughed and had an instant connection. I felt like I had known her my whole life. Like a long lost sister had finally been found.
She just left Minnesota again after coming up from her home in Las Vegas to “camp out” in Isle on Mille Lacs Lake. We visited, laughed a lot and cried a little in the short time we were able to see each other.
We are similar in many ways including appearance and age, both of us are hard workers trying to better our situations. I am so proud of her. Not all that long ago she was struggling. I mean really struggling. She put herself through nursing school and has become an integral member of a hospital’s staff. She has enough money now to pay her bills and take a vacation but she is still struggling. Susan talked about how she can’t wrap her head around the fact that it’s OK to spend some of her hard-earned money and she is always worrying in the back of her mind that she won’t have enough for the bills, but then remembers that the bills have already been paid.
She told me the main purpose for this visit was “making memories.” She brought with her more family members I hadn’t yet had the opportunity to meet. Uncle Don, Auntie Lei, Mosie and his wife Ari and their children Malea and Mosie Jr. I had heard so much from Kara about Mosie and Ari and their children that I felt like I knew them already. They must have had similar feelings because when we were introduced we skipped the handshakes and went directly to the hugs.
Susan rented a pontoon so we could all explore the big lake. Uncle and Auntie captained our vessel like experienced sailors and made the call to Randy when we thought we had run out of gas. Randy patiently gave us instructions over the phone how to hook up the other gas tank and we were off again. There were many wonderful memories made with our extended families this past week. Just in the one day, we will remember swimming, fishing, exploring and a lot of stomach aches from laughing so much.
I have heard the Maya Angelou quote before about how family isn’t always blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs. The saying really rings true for me, especially in this case.
I would like to say to my soul sister Susan, thanks for helping our family create all of the wonderful memories.
