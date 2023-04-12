Today is Thursday and it is currently 25 degrees Fahrenheit, feels like 17. I’m not unique when I say that I am so sick of this. That is about to change in a big way.
The forecast on my smartphone weather app tells me that tomorrow will have a high temperature of 39, Saturday 49 and by the time you read this the temperature is supposed to be up in the 60s. That’s great news … except … snowmelt.
Living right next to the mighty Mississippi River, my yard typically gets pretty wet in the spring. The closest it has gotten to my house is about 20 feet on the south side. My garden area is on the east side of my property closer to the river and can remain under water long enough to set me back with planting. I suspect this year will be even wetter than usual.
The National Weather Service in Duluth has prepared a “flood outlook update” at www.weather.gov. In the description, the organization uses all caps to let readers know what can be expected, “The overall risk for flooding this spring is WELL ABOVE normal along the mainstem of the Mississippi River.” The update said this potential outlook will be from the snowmelt. No surprise there.
The snowiest winter on record according to www.
extremeweatherwatch.com was 101.6 inches in 1983. Assuming we will not get more, 2023 is listed at 56.6 inches of snow. I am not confident in the accuracy of this information though as last year’s total snowfall is listed at 60.8 inches and I feel like we have more this year judging from the mountains of white everywhere in my yard because there was no more room for the plow to push it.
Either way, warmer weather is coming and I couldn’t be happier about that. While the water in the yard will prohibit me from getting some of my projects done like tilling the garden, it will allow me time to do other things that I tend to put off like cleaning the garage. This winter, I didn’t even open the door to my garage. It is filled full of “stuff” and a car that hasn’t been driven in awhile.
Every year I tell myself I will clean the garage and Kate and I will be able to park in it the next winter. It never fails though that every fall, I fill it up with “stuff” and my bright idea of actually parking in the garage is on hold until the next year once again. Perhaps this year I will actually get it done.
This may also be the year when I actually get my yard cleaned up. What a daunting chore this is. I hate cleaning the yard but love how it looks when it is. It’s been quite a while since I’ve seen it clean in person. Sometimes I find my home on Google maps which hasn’t been updated recently just so I can remember what it looks like clean.
Another thing to look forward to with all the standing water is bug spray. Mosquitoes should be plentiful, thankfully for some reason I like the smell of bug spray.
