Kathy Robb mug

Today is Thursday and it is currently 25 degrees Fahrenheit, feels like 17. I’m not unique when I say that I am so sick of this. That is about to change in a big way.

The forecast on my smartphone weather app tells me that tomorrow will have a high temperature of 39, Saturday 49 and by the time you read this the temperature is supposed to be up in the 60s. That’s great news … except … snowmelt.

