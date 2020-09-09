“Lemon tree, very pretty, and the lemon flower is sweet, but the fruit of the poor lemon is impossible to eat...”
I grew up exposed to the usual variety of children’s music. Among the collection of records I still have include the Radio Shack Monster Christmas story, two different “Best of Disney” LPs ... and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
But while the first two speak to childhood and the latter to my first pop album purchase, the first artists who really started to shape my music tastes were a simple trio of folk musicians: Peter, Paul and Mary.
While my parents exposed me to a lot of great music while I grew up – it took a little while for Neil Diamond to stick, but I rather enjoyed Linda Ronstadt – my parents picking up a few Peter, Paul and Mary albums after seeing a concert on PBS really was what caught my attention.
Or, I should say, the concert on PBS did. If you’ve never had the pleasure of watching a Peter, Paul and Mary performance, take a look on YouTube for clips. Peter Yarrow, Paul Stookey and Mary Travers don’t just sing – they connect with everyone in the audience.
While I don’t remember all the songs they performed, I can tell you one of the two albums my parents picked up I soon had memorized – “The Best of Peter, Paul and Mary – 10 Years Together.”
For a while when I was in middle school, I was responsible for myself when I got home from school. I’d let myself in, and head immediately for my father’s stereo, where “10 Years Together” would be waiting for me to to carefully place the needle on the record.
I learned the lyrics to “Blowin’ In The Wind,” to “Puff the Magic Dragon,” to “Stewball,” and to a fun little tune called “Lemon Tree.”
There are many other classics on the album, but there was something about “Lemon Tree” that just made me fall in love with it – no pun intended. While I had yet to have my heart broken, I ended up learning a wistful little song about love and all the missteps that come with it.
“Lemon Tree,” you see, is a simple tale of a father explaining the difficulties of love to his 10-year-old son.
As the boy grows up through the song, he learns to understand the wisdom of his father’s words, indeed taking a lesson from the lemon tree.
The words are wonderfully humorous and yearning all at the same time, and the harmonies the three singers managed together are world famous.
As I grew older, I would sing many of the trio’s tunes. I own a few albums of theirs now myself, and songs like “Greenwood,” “Light One Candle,” “Right Field,” and “The Garden Song” are all favorites.
But if you take me back in time, I’ll still pull out the chorus of “Lemon Tree” with perfect memory.
