In my younger years I had a severe case of homophobia. Homophobia is defined as a dislike of or prejudice against gay people. I imagine this had to do with my own environment and not finding my own way or voice yet.

One day, I’m not sure how old I was when it happened, I asked myself why I felt that way toward gay people. The conclusion I came to was there was no reason. It wasn’t always easy to change how I reacted and responded to gay people. I didn’t know very many people who were attracted to the same sex but the topic would come up in conversation with the adults who surrounded me. I was determined to be the change that I wanted to see.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.