In my younger years I had a severe case of homophobia. Homophobia is defined as a dislike of or prejudice against gay people. I imagine this had to do with my own environment and not finding my own way or voice yet.
One day, I’m not sure how old I was when it happened, I asked myself why I felt that way toward gay people. The conclusion I came to was there was no reason. It wasn’t always easy to change how I reacted and responded to gay people. I didn’t know very many people who were attracted to the same sex but the topic would come up in conversation with the adults who surrounded me. I was determined to be the change that I wanted to see.
Every once in a while after I decided that I didn’t have to dislike people who weren’t the same as me, I would “fall off the wagon.” One of my favorite comedians was and is Ellen. An avid watcher of her sitcom since its debut in 1994, I abruptly stopped watching when she “came out.” In my mind then she was throwing her sexuality in my face and I didn’t even try to see it from any other point of view.
One evening I went out with some coworkers to dinner and our attractive female server was seemingly flirting with me. I couldn’t remember ever feeling so flattered before in my life. That also made me feel strange and somehow wrong.
After more time and basically studying people, I was finally able to revise the image that had been ingrained in my mind from such a young age, thus changing how I felt about it. Since then, I have witnessed many gay people. Some have been couples in a committed relationship, some single and struggling, some single and searching for love and even some who were coming to terms with their feelings within their own minds.
When I had children I knew 100% that I didn’t care who they loved. My only wish for them was happiness and if they wanted a relationship, that they have a loving partner whoever that may be. I wanted to always be their safe place to come to and rest.
People who are in love … feel an intense affection for each other. Oftentimes it will involve passion, intimacy and commitment. When I witness people in love, now all I see is happiness. Forbes (a business magazine) said that happy people, “avoid gossip, small talk and judging others. Instead they focus on meaningful interactions. They engage with other people on a deeper level, because they know that doing so feels good, builds an emotional connection and is an interesting way to learn.” Makes sense to me.
Do I think people who are attracted to the same sex will go to Heaven when they die even though I am told the Bible says that type of lifestyle is sinful? Yes, I absolutely do. I trust that God loves us all and I don’t believe he would punish happy people doing good things because they loved each other.
I consider God and Heaven a safe place for all to come to and rest.
