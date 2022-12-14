Well folks, winter is most certainly here and on these chilly nights I can easily harken back to the mid 1960s on the corner of First Avenue and First Street NE in Aitkin.
On that corner lived a little twerp who fancied himself as the king of the neighborhood. On the other end of the street toward the river lived a tall lanky kid a couple years younger and destined to be a judge in his future.
In between lived the Hansen family, most notably Arnie who most will remember walked around town with his hockey goalie gear on and a Minnesota North Stars jersey. Arnie liked to play hockey at the city rink and while the other two, Rick Zimmerman and myself were not known for our skating ability, we did think of ourselves as superior in most sports to the young Hansen kid.
Somehow these three yahoos were able to accumulate a regulation hockey net complete with the goal and the works. The street was pretty desolate after dark so we could set up the net in the middle of First Street and play a lot of one-on-one, or sometimes two-on-one.
Trust me, nobody else wanted to put all that gear on, so Arnie was everlasting goalie and he was fine with that. We would try hard to beat him and score goals but I have to admit he was pretty good. He was tall enough to cover the net and would frustrate us on a regular basis. We had a lot of fun in the middle of that street and later on, when I was in school at Brown Institute in the Cities, Arnie went to work in Minneapolis. We started going to North Star games at the old Met Center and pretended to broadcast the games with our homemade headsets.
It was a great season and a year that I got a lot of hands-on experience in play-by-play broadcasting. I graduated in two years and came back home to work at KKIN while Arnie remained in the Twin Cities.
I rarely saw him after that and totally lost touch. I would call him a victim of our shenanigans back then, especially with Zimmy’s “claw” while tag team wrestling with his partner Kevin “Pork” Nentl.
Kevin is gone, of course, with the anniversary of his death coming up later this month. We think Arnie is gone too but we never forgot him in the “hood.” He was just another of the characters we grew up with. He was special as we all were and I think of him now and again when the weather gets cold and I take a cruise down First Street.
