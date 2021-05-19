Has anyone else been told to enjoy high school?
“It’ll be the best four years of your life.”
Yeah, uh, no, not my experience – and not the experience of many of my friends. In fact, the more people I talk to, the more I realize how faulty this phrase is.
That being said, I had a chance to return to my old high school last week – a school that has since been converted to a middle school ... and will be torn down in June.
A much-debated referendum passed for the Burlington Area School District in 2018. It allowed for a new middle school to replace the old – a building with more additions and problems than Carter’s has pills.
The original structure was built in the 1920s, with the first addition in the 1940s or ’50s, another in the 1960s, and a third addition in the 1980s.
The end result was a mishmash of building styles, all attached to a close-to 100-year-old building that was beginning to fail – the boiler system was massively out of date, bathrooms on two of the three floors were not ADA compliant and there was a black mold issue.
Still, for all that, the building made a go of it for eight-10 years after the problems were originally identified. And in the last two weeks, thousands of former students – of both the high school and middle school variety – made a pilgrimage to the city to take one last walk-through the old place.
While waiting to get in, I heard one student say he’d come back for a second tour. He had such bad memories from being bullied as a special education student that he needed the second walk-through to banish his memories.
It made me realize – and not for the first time – how fortunate I was with my friends in high school. A small group of band and choir students, we all looked out for each other. We made sure the others in our group were safe, even if we were individually bullied.
That group is why I survived high school. The tour brought back many memories – fleeing for the air-conditioned parts of the building (choir class and the library) in September, May and June; climbing three flights of stairs to get to my third-floor locker my freshman year (with just four minutes of passing time between classes); always wondering why the “exit” sign in the auditorium (located on the third floor) led to a locked-off staircase that wasn’t used anymore.
I realized I had more positive memories than I thought I had – and I could see the disrepair through the vintage terrazzo floors and original wood staircases.
It was time, I thought, to say goodbye – not just to the old building, but to the lingering bad feelings that came from my four years of high school.
It was better than I remembered, and for that, I am eternally grateful.
