John Woodrow Mug 2022

Well folks, there are two big matchups on tap this week for the Aitkin Gobblers. 

First, the Gobbler volleyball team has its home opener Thursday night against Staples/Motley. Aitkin is 1-1 after hanging on to the gloves last week with a stirring five-set victory over Crosby-Ironton on the road. It was “fight for the cure” night and the locals really stepped up in the fifth set to gain their first win of the year. Aitkin lost 3-0 last season to the Cardinals but this year’s team plays well together. This should be a great evening of volleyball. Come on out and catch the Gobblers and the Cards Thursday night.

