Well folks, there are two big matchups on tap this week for the Aitkin Gobblers.
First, the Gobbler volleyball team has its home opener Thursday night against Staples/Motley. Aitkin is 1-1 after hanging on to the gloves last week with a stirring five-set victory over Crosby-Ironton on the road. It was “fight for the cure” night and the locals really stepped up in the fifth set to gain their first win of the year. Aitkin lost 3-0 last season to the Cardinals but this year’s team plays well together. This should be a great evening of volleyball. Come on out and catch the Gobblers and the Cards Thursday night.
Friday brings together a pair of football teams that are both 2-0. The Gobblers have beaten up on both teams, shutting out C-I 34-0 and smoking Pine City 73-30, scoring the most points in school history. The Agates opened the season with a 28-6 win over Barnum, then beat Rock Ridge, (formerly Virginia), 36-18 last week. The two teams met last year with Aitkin winning at home by a 22-14 score. The offense has put up some impressive stats through two games and sophomore Jacob Williams has scored nine touchdowns thus far. He is a great combination of power and speed and will be tough to stop all season and he has plenty of help in the backfield.
The Gobblers rebuilt most of the offensive line but they have gained a lot of confidence in the first two games. The defense has been stifling, stopping both opponents in their tracks. The first unit hasn’t given up much yardage and there is no reason to think that will stop anytime soon.
There are so many great traditions in sports these days, in high school you have of course the “Stump” game between Aitkin and C-I and in college you have the battle for the “Little Brown Jug” with Minnesota and Michigan on the gridiron.
There is another tradition that you may or may not have heard of and it takes place everytime the Iowa Hawkeyes football team plays a home game.
Next week we will tell you about this tradition and how it affects not only the players but children, officials, fans and more. Don’t miss this one, it’s great one.
