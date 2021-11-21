I don’t know much about writing stories or reporting on the news, but I do feel like I know people.
I took a chance this week and wrote about something extremely important to me. I asked Jeanne Schram to read it and she said “That could be front page.”
It has always been a goal of mine to find missing people. In fact, I often told my family that I was going to quit my job and go looking for missing people. I would have if I could have still taken care of my family in the meantime.
This story is about a young man who has been missing from the Aitkin area since 1986. Since I have been researching people missing from Aitkin County for years, I have a stockpile of information saved on my computer.
Recently I saw a post on Facebook shared by a local business who shared it from a friend of the niece of Noel Dalluge. I went home and started digging in my files looking for all information I could find. Noel’s birthday is coming up and I wanted to be able to finish the story before then.
I went back to the office to search some more, I didn’t feel like I had enough information that wasn’t already out there for people to see. I searched and search online. Nothing. I turned around in my chair, locked my hands on top of my head, and…finally, the light bulb went off. I felt so stupid.
I may already have access to all the information to be found in this very building! I went down to the archives and found the old newspapers. With fingers crossed, I opened the volume “1986” to the end of October and beginning of November pages. It was as if I was guided from above. My eyes went directly to the picture of George Dalluge standing near the woods, searching for his boy.
I read, read, and read some more. There were so many details that I had never found or heard about before.
With this information, I tried to find more details online. Nothing.
I consider myself a pretty amazing investigator from the comfort of my office chair, if I can’t find it, I am pretty sure that it can’t be found. So, this inspired me to make sure this “new to me” information was out there for everyone.
I was able to “speak” with Noel’s niece through Facebook Messenger and she contacted her dad. When she messaged me that they were going to speak with her grandpa, I was filled with conflicting emotions.
After reading about Noel’s dad and brothers who endlessly searched for Noel, I almost felt like I knew them.
I went outside and cried my eyes out. I’m not sure why except it’s not just a story about a missing person. Noel is a brother, an uncle and he is a son.
George, I hope someone who reads the story can help you and your family with some answers and perhaps some sort of closure. I just want you to know that Noel has not been and will not be forgotten.
