As we all sit down and give thanks this week, chances are there are some changes around your holiday table.
The number of dishes on the table has probably shrunk. There are likely fewer guests, or perhaps just you and a significant other. As COVID-19 continues to challenge our country, some of those losses at the table might be permanent.
In many ways, this holiday season – whether it be Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hannukah, or a celebration of another sort – will be significantly different from ones most people have ever known.
In contemplating this year’s changes, I know there is a lot of stress and a lot of anxiety. With Gov. Tim Walz announcing a “pause” in most indoor activities last week, it seems like so much of what we take for granted is now being taken away.
Make no mistake: it is. For four weeks, we as Minnesotans will lose many things. Gathering with friends, eating out, playing high school sports and the jobs surrounding all of those are going to the wayside, and it will hurt.
The reaction right now, though, cannot all be negative. Or rather, we cannot focus just on what we’re losing. Instead, it’s time to look forward and figure out the answer to the following question:
What can we do to help?
At this point in the pandemic, eight long months along, fatigue is real. We’re all tired of wearing masks. We’re tired of the new norm. We’re tired of not being able to do everything we could before.
But there are still so many things we can do. Pick up a book. Write a letter to a friend. Reach out and make a phone call to someone you haven’t talked to in a while.
Or, if you want to take it a step further, look at what you can do to help other people. In the wake of the new restrictions, people will, no doubt, be laid off and, financially, things just won’t be the same.
Add in the fact that we are approaching the holiday season, and the stress and fatigue becomes all too real.
And yet, there are things we can all do. Some of it is simple and costs nothing. Shovel the sidewalk of a neighbor when it snows. Offer to pick up their groceries and bring them to their home. Talk to your faith communities and see if you can help make telephone calls to the elderly.
If you are fortunate to have extra funds, consider purchasing gift cards and giving them to those in need. Donate to your local food shelves. Offer to make meals for a family once a week. Support your local restaurants by buying takeout meals.
This is going to be a difficult stretch for everyone. Please remember to be kind and help each other move forward.
