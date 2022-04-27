The above is a quote from a character named Krieg on a video game my son plays. The game is Borderlands 2 and I know nothing else about it except that I find Krieg’s narration hilarious!
Krieg will talk to himself about the things he wants to say and repeat it over and over in his head but when he opens his mouth, the strangest and funniest things come out. Maybe it’s his tone of voice that makes it so funny to me. When I go back up and reread the first line, it’s really not that funny. But, when I read it in Krieg’s voice, my stomach hurts from laughing.
I have been blessed with what some would call a “sick sense of humor.”
I have also done my very best to pass this particular sense of humor down to my children and I am currently working on my grandchildren.
Some people have actually told me that when I die I will not be going in an upward direction thanks to the sick and vulgar things I say and/or laugh at. Dark and uncomfortable subject matter that most others would find revolting can and most times does make me laugh uncontrollably.
I have read online that twisted individuals with a sick sense of humor are generally seen as highly intelligent. Some sites say that sick jokes are a sign of superior emotional intelligence. I choose to believe that infomation is true.
According to www.geisinger.org, when you giggle, chortle or guffaw (I think the words chortle and guffaw are funny also), you reduce your body’s production of stress hormones, like cortisol.
The Today’s Caregiver website said laughter boosts the immune system and triggers the release of pleasure-inducing neurochemicals in the brain. In fact, when I looked up “Is laughter the best medicine,” I learned a lot about the physical benefits of laughing.
I read that laughter improves metabolism and can, in fact, help your body burn more calories. Several sites said that 15 minutes of laughter per day can help burn between 10-40 extra calories depending on a person’s weight and intensity of the laughter.
I love to laugh, I love the sound of other people laughing. I even love to laugh at other people laughing, or with them I mean.
“You loud sacks of sour cream can hit me with your pain pinatas all day, but you’ll never take the jellied fantasies of my wasted yout¡h! My stomach is clear and my mind is full of bacon!” – Krieg
