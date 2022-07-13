Seriously, who came up with that phrase? The best things in life are free. No - they are not.
My nightly view of the setting sun on the lake, with pinks and oranges and yellows, isn’t free. I pay for that. The stinkiest kisses against my cheeks from my dog aren’t free, I pay for those too.
These are the things that are supposed to metaphorically fill your soul. But why is it while your bank account drains?
Growing up, I had no idea how expensive things were. I would jump on the couch, wipe my Cheeto-dusted fingers on the cushions, and thought my dad was stingy for having a problem with it. To this day, I will still be the first one to tell everyone of his weird frugal habits, but also, maybe he has a point. How much does it cost to clean a couch you ask? Well, I don’t really know the answer to that but I’m sure it is quite the stack of quarters.
Unless you’re a Craigslist second-hand finds adventurer, a new couch will run you at least $400. But I’m a visual person who has a hard time imagining a stack of $1 bills. So, that math, calculates out to be 1,600 quarters before tax.
Maybe I’m just bitter about everything feeling expensive or I have expensive tastes in life, like going to college, renting an apartment for almost my entire adulthood and buying an iced coffee twice a week.
As I lay in bed at night and look out the window (that I pay for), I wonder to myself how other people are doing.
Are you OK?
Or are you feeling sucked into an endless abyss that ends with paying for your own funeral expenses. Which, according to my Google search just now, says a cremation costs $7,560 or over 30,000 quarters for those of you who are visual learners, like me.
I don’t like hearing that my generation, the ’90’s babies, doesn’t like to work. Does anybody like to be away from their dog every day? I mean, I think I do. Thank you Aitkin Independent Age, for the paychecks so I can look out my window and drink iced Blondies.
I’ve always worked hard to stay fed, clothed, watered and sheltered. To be honest, I worked minimum-wage jobs that didn’t pay the bills, so I had to stay in toxic relationships because I had nowhere else to go. I feel frustrated when people tell my fellow ’90’s babies to get a job, when those jobs, like the ones I worked, don’t cover bare minimum expenses.
Like I said before, I am college-educated. Which came at the tangible price of around $200 a credit at community college. But also at the expense of my mental health. My one-bedroom apartment was on the cusp of Minneapolis ghetto, where if I walked my dog in one direction, everyone said “good morning.” But if you were feeling frisky and walked the opposite way, you might see someone getting beat up in their car or hear gunshots from Glenwood Avenue.
It was just an added bonus that my landlords were growing magic mushrooms in the basement, would get in huge arguments and bicycle away from each other in a rage since they didn’t own a car, and went into my neighbor’s apartment while she was gone and stole her sandals. Which, by the way, my landlord would wear in front of her.
But I made it through college one credit at a time, where a two-year degree took me about five years.
According to the Pew research center, “about half (49%) of American workers say they are very satisfied with their current job.” Are you satisfied with yours?
If millennials don’t want to work and they live at home with family, maybe we should ask them why. It could be because the alternative is $9 an hour and living above a patch of psychedelic mushrooms.
