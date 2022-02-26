From the moment my twin boys took their first breath, I fully understood unconditional love and knew my life would never just revolve around myself again. Much like the earth’s orbit around the sun, my life has revolved around theirs for 20 years.
I transitioned from a 20-year successful career to motherhood. I’ve juggled several jobs since they started school, primarily working from home. It was a decision I’ll never regret. Sacrifices were made, but time is fleeting and precious and you can’t put a price tag on that.
I was privileged to see the firsts – crawling, walking and words. I was here to nurture when they were sick, attend school events and enjoy countless evenings on the bleachers as their biggest cheerleader. A few gray hairs were earned as I helped them learn to drive a car and navigate heartbreak.
Inch by inch then by leaps and bounds, we, as parents, let go. It comes with the job, and it is most certainly not my strength.
Letting go accelerates at warped speed when the first driver’s license is proudly earned. Then, in the blink of an eye, they’re standing proud, diploma in hand, faced with important life decisions. They think they know more than we parents do at this point, but they don’t. They still need us because “adulting” is hard; the transitional years, often harder.
One son moved to college campus last year during the height of the pandemic. I tried to hide my tears as he emptied his closet and as we readied his dorm room. The tide of tears flowed for quite some time after. Following multiple quarantines and a host of frustration, he returned home just three months later to complete the year online. This past fall, he resumed in-person learning and moved into an apartment.
In the meantime, my other son joined the military. Saying, “see you later,” was unimaginable. Following the last hug, I left him and fell to my knees in the sub-zero dark night and sobbed. Longing for another, I knew the second goodbye would have been unbearable. I counted the weeks and days until I would see him. My calendar pages were worn from all of the number crunching. My heart was consumed with worry knowing he was facing unimaginable physical and emotional challenges. I lived for Sunday phone calls and letters to home. The reunion after six months was indescribably emotional.
As I continue to navigate this new path, I realize it is an inevitable part of the journey. I read somewhere that as parents, we are the bow; our children, the arrows. We are never meant to hold them back but to let them soar.
I can only hope I’ve equipped them with the compass they need to stay on course, follow their hearts and dreams, lead happy lives and come back home to mom often and always when they need a safe and soft place to fall.
I am blessed to share this journey with these wonderful human beings and have much to look forward to in life’s unwritten chapters. They will always and forever remain tethered to my heart and the center of my orbit.
