It’s hard to believe, but the day that I met my dog, Emma Lou, was nine years ago.
When I was a kid, we had a family dog who was a yellow lab named Max. He was my best friend and lived at my grandparent’s house. Grandma and grandpa were my babysitters growing up and where I lived off and on in my pre-teen years. Needless to say, I spent a lot of time with Max.
But family dogs aren’t designed to live forever; I think they teach many kids about death. After a night out, my grandparents arrived home and knew something was up. My grandpa sat on the floor next to his faithful companion and comforted him as he passed.
During the next couple of months, I would lay in bed each night and cry. Entirely and utterly heartbroken.
Some families will get another dog. But mine won’t. You see, Max wasn’t a family decision. My aunt got him one day without telling anyone. And as the story goes, since I wasn’t born yet, my grandma and grandpa were at the store one day and saw my aunt’s car parked in the parking lot. As they moved closer, something was also moving. It was Max. The rest was history since that puppy was not returning to where he came. I can only speculate it’s because my grandma is a sucker for dogs.
But they didn’t get another dog after Max. Which, I believe, is the reason that I have a complex now as an adult. It’s the same with trampolines and fruit snacks, though. What was off-limits as a kid, I need now as a grown-up.
You can adopt a dog from the humane society when you turn 18. The problem is that you need the owner of the house to give permission. My dad hates dogs because he says they would chase him on his childhood newspaper route.
So I devised this plan that my childhood best friend’s mom would call the humane society to tell them that she was biologically my mom, birthed me on Jan. 6, and I could bring home this dog.
The day I met Emma, she was named Gem. Which I believe is somebody’s grandma’s cat’s name and not the name for an adorable black and white puppy. She was sitting in a cage and had tears streaming down her face. I said to myself, “Oh my god, this dog is crying.” I later found out it is not from sadness but clogged tear ducts.
I had spent months searching for a dog to fill my heart’s gaping hole. I had been waiting for years.
Emma didn’t replace Max as I had imagined because Max was loyal and brave. Emma is nervous, neurotic, hilarious and at least 10 times smarter than Max. I think in my past life she was my child, whom I birthed. Because of how she cuddles, it’s like she’s trying to crawl inside a womb and be one person, never to be separated again. I know dogs don’t live forever, but maybe if I’m lucky, we can die on the same day and avoid any further heartbreak.
