As I stepped outside Tuesday morning on my way to work, I marveled at the haze in the sky.
The sun was an eery shade of orange, the sky an odd shade of grey. But it wasn’t until later in the afternoon, when a friend on the East Coast sent a picture of the sky there – complete with a text of “smoke from the fires out west” – did I finally comprehend what I was seeing.
The situation on the West Coast, to me, is beyond frightening. The out-of-control wild fires are not just limited to property damage this time around. Oregon began preparations for a “mass casualty incident,” as entire towns have been leveled with people unable to escape.
In the midst of these wildfires came the 19th anniversary of 9-11. Pictures of a different fire – dozens of stories up in the air – popped up all over social media. People remembered where they were when they heard the news, lost lives were memorialized and people mourned the dead.
Two very different catastrophes, one natural and the other man-made. Two different reactions, marked by the time in which they happened – and the climate that we lived in each time.
In 2001, as a country, our sense of safety had yet to be shaken. We had not yet been touched by international terrorism on this scale, and our innocence as a country was staggering.
Now, in 2020, the general reaction seems to be more of, “What’s next?” The year has been a series of body blows, highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, then sustained by everything from murder hornets to racism to a presidential election that will impact many, no matter who is elected.
As a country, it feels like we have hunkered down, living a quarantine of a different kind. Whatever shields or armor that we needed, we built in March, honed before summer and held onto tightly throughout, perhaps with the hope of shedding it come fall.
Yet, here we are in September, with a new set of problems and the election still looming. A different fire burns, one of anger and mistrust. People are losing patience with one another the longer the pain and frustration lasts.
That fire is one we have to address individually. If we cannot put ourselves in the shoes of another, see the world through their eyes, this internal fire will continue to burn – unaddressed, untended and out of control.
With all that this year has thrown at us, we’ve become adept at extinguishing our personal fires, but seem immune to the larger ones set by society around us. It’s time to stop seeing the differences that separate us, and acknowledge we are human beings first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.