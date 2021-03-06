Wikipedia says the term Fourth Estate or fourth power refers to the press and news media both in explicit capacity of advocacy and implicit ability to frame political issues. Though it is not formally recognized as a part of a political system, it wields significant indirect social influence.
The origin of the term is in medieval Europe, where society was divided into three estates: the clergy, the nobility, and the public, or commoners. The term fourth estate, referring to the press, was coined in 1837, reflecting its increasing prominence and power.
Merriam Webster has this to say about the Fourth Estate, “The term Fourth Estate has been around for centuries. In Europe, going back to medieval times, the people who participated in the political life of a country were generally divided into three classes or estates. In England they were the three groups with representation in Parliament, namely, the nobility, the clergy, and the common people. In the 19th century, Fourth Estate came to refer exclusively to the press, and now it’s applied to all branches of the news media.”
In a recent interview, British journalist Peter Hitchins, who writes a column for the Daily Mail on Sunday, mentioned the old journalist’s adage, “Assume nothing, believe nobody and check everything.” I have seen this referred to as the ABCs of journalism, but the adage is also applied to forensic science and other investigative endeavors. This is due to the fact that the influence of the Fourth Estate is coveted by all kinds of public and private entities who would like to use it to gain some kind of political or business advantage.
I doubt there has ever been a better example of this than the recent U.S. elections, in which the entire campaign season seemed to be a tug of war among candidates and their supporters, who sought to use the influence of the media to gain advantage. This kind of partisan media takeover has probably permanently tarnished the reputation of the media as an even-handed source of factual information. Even public radio is now transparently biased in much of its presentation of “the news” and has failed to maintain a neutral stance on a great many recent topics.
Why is it important for independent journalists to continue to discover the facts, as unpopular as they might be, and make them available to the public? The Fourth Estate has the unique role of addressing important information that may often bring into the light the dark side of political parties or corporations. Government entities that seek to make decisions in secret, or do not seek input from the stakeholders who voted them into positions of leadership, are uncomfortable when clear-eyed journalists who cannot be influenced or pressured, are sitting in their meetings and presenting the facts to their readers.
Even though journalists have no direct power or influence, they can harness the power of the bald-faced truth and give the power to the public to take action.
