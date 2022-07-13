Well folks, the Aitkin All-Class Reunion is less than a month away.
I am looking forward to seeing many of my classmates and even more former Gobblers boys and girls who will be returning for the events. Unfortunately, one of my former teammates on the 1967 Gobbler baseball team will not be there.
Terry Ladd passed away last week and although I haven’t seen him in some time, I will always remember him on the baseball diamond. He was a lifelong resident of Palisade which already made him a good ballplayer and we had some good ones on that ‘67 club.
I pulled out the old A-book from that year and when I looked at the picture of our team, I realized we would be missing more than just Terry at the reunion. We have lost Keith Isaacson, Warren Nelson, my longtime neighbor and Terry, all classmates, and Loren Watson and Tom Buckholtz, both underclassmen out of the 16 players in the photo.
All were good players and a lot of fun to be on the field with. People around Aitkin certainly recognize most of the other players including Dick Beyreuther, the Borgman boys Jerry and Mike, John Stewart, Arnie Torgerson, Randy Conner and Greg Pearson. Dave Yattaw, Bob (Ole) Olson and Brian Marek are the final three players while Coach Bob Emerson and student manager George Nemitz round out those in the picture.
It was a team that finished 8-9 but played a tough schedule. I can say that because who remembers anyway and we were in most every game during the season.
I still have my uniform hanging in the closet upstairs and, nope, it doesn’t fit but I am still proud of that number “1” on the back and the players who shared the diamond with me.
We might be the only ones who remember that year and we all have our memories but it was our final season and nobody can take that away.
Most of these guys have been lifelong friends and I treasure that greatly. I hope I run into some of them at the reunion and I hope you do the same.
High school was and is the greatest time of your life, don’t take a minute of it for granted.
R.I.P. to all those former teammates, we will never forget you!
