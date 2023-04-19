What would happen if the Aitkin Independent Age didn’t exist? The Age has been a vital source of information to readers and a staple in the community since 1883, with moral, ethical and financial responsibilities. Is your local newspaper serving its purpose?
What sets the newspaper apart from things such as Facebook and the nightly televised news? The internet definitely can get “the word” out faster than a weekly published print newspaper, however, you can’t “clip” out a photo of your grandchild and put it in a scrapbook or hang it on your refrigerator.
The Age covers issues that may not be available online elsewhere. Things like local council meetings, school board meetings, county board, town festivals and school sporting events. It may be helpful for those who cannot attend a meeting for whatever reason to read about it on our online site or in print. In a column written by Minnesota Newspaper Association member Jim Pumarlo, he said, “Shedding light on information is much broader than probing into government workings. Newspapers regularly strive to provide stories that people should read and like to read. The news may range from publishing vital statistics to capturing photos of winning scores to detailing presentations before a school board or city council. The opportunity for anyone to collect a variety of data or enjoy ringside seats to many events is not happenstance. The press has a storied history of working to shed light on all aspects of everyday life.”
Some stories require countless hours of research providing information that directly impacts the community. The Aitkin Age can be a great resource for people wanting to know more about what happened and where, or what’s going on in town this weekend for date night. Going to the grocery store? Pick up the paper, see the sale prices and clip a coupon or two. Or when something breaking occurs, go to our website to get the latest. We tell the story of the student who has been recognized for doing something great, the athlete who beat a school record or the senior citizen who volunteered over 100 hours at the local food shelf. People can read articles about their community written by members of the community. The Age is a place for people to connect, build cohesion and stimulate debate.
Newspaper employees are members of the community, showing support and building relationships. Community members invite the newspaper into their homes. Pumarlo went on to say, “Individuals are the essence of community newspapers. After all, people make the news. Today’s media landscape is more fractured than ever, underscoring the value of community newspapers in providing a living history of our hometowns. Many stories are easily gathered; others are more challenging. They all represent the expense of time and resources by newspaper staff.”
The bottom line is that the newspaper, although fulfilling a role in the community, is a business nonetheless. It costs money to bring readers information - ink, paper, time, etc. What keeps the Aitkin Age relevant? You do, the readers, advertisers and contributors.
