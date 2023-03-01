Well folks, sometime this week the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team will play its final game of the season in the Section 7AA tournament.
As the final seconds tick off, the careers of three Gobblers will come to an end. For Ailie Kullhem, Ella Janzen and Teagan Piecek, it has not been the great season they envisioned back in November.
The last three years actually have been tough with learning from three different coaches in three years and fairly tough schedules getting in the way of success. They have stayed together and toughed it out despite hard times, played hard and given their all every single game.
Teagan had the knee injury that kept her on the sidelines her entire junior season, but she came back strong this season. Ailie is the scrappy defensive player who is tough as nails and Ella is the court-smart long range bomber who holds the team together.
The “iron three” played their final season with a group of young players who will only get better with experience but this year belonged to these three who showed grit and heart throughout the season.
They won’t be remembered for their win-loss record, but for how they played and how they led. They showed the underclassmen how things should be done on a daily basis and how to practice hard every day to get better. They will admit things weren’t always perfect, but they never stopped trying to leave a legacy to be proud of.
We will miss these three characters, but we know they are going places and they’ll succeed in whatever they do. Thanks ladies and when you walk off that floor for the final time this week hold your heads high and be proud, we are sure proud of you!
