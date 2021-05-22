Three and a half years ago, my husband read his wedding vows to me in front of our nearest and dearest. And in those vows, he promised love and support. He also promised me a Goldendoodle puppy.
Well, last Saturday he made good on his promise and we welcomed our new pup, Zarbazan, into the family.
Now, as a new puppy-mom, I think back on our journey and the steps we took to make sure we were responsible pet owners.
One of the reasons we waited was our financial situation. Sure, there were times where we thought, oh, we can afford a puppy, but that isn’t enough.
We are so happy we waited until we could not only afford our puppy, but had backup funds just in case anything unexpected happened. After only four days at home, Zarbazan jumped from my arms and landed funny on his front paw. He yelped and started to limp. The next day it got better but then he re-injured it the day after.
After only seconds with our new puppy, we felt as if he has always been part of our family. When he was hurt, we knew we were potentially facing quite a large medical bill and I felt at ease knowing that both my husband and I were financially stable to take whatever steps necessary to make him better. In the past, we did not have that security and I cannot imagine how we would have felt if we couldn’t afford to make him feel better.
I’m also glad we waited to find the right breeder. I researched at least 20 different breeders before settling on Christenson Doodles, in Campbell, Minnesota. Healthy parents, clean and warm housing, lots of space for the puppies to play and grow and early socialization are all key to a healthy puppy’s first weeks of life.
We chose Christensen Goldendoodles for several reasons. For one, they are a small family breeder located on a beautiful farm with sprawling green fields. Alana, the breeder, takes the health of her puppies and the parents very seriously. She provides round the clock care for the mothers and newborn pups. All the puppies receive deworming medication, are vaccinated at 6 weeks, get health checkups by a licensed veterinarian, come with a health guarantee and are introduced to potty training. When you are looking for a puppy, I highly recommend you consider all these factors and more.
Having a list of requirements and questions ready to go is really important, whether you’re working with a breeder or adopting from a rescue center or shelter. Be prepared to ask a lot of questions about their parents, the space, past puppies, medical records and contact information of other clients. If the person you are speaking to asks you why you are asking, that is a big red flag. Reputable breeders and rescue centers are used to inquisitive families and expect those questions.
If possible, visit their home or the puppies. Sometimes this isn’t allowed, but you can ask for photos and videos. Make sure every question you have is answered. If they’re unwilling to answer all your questions, move on.
