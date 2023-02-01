Well folks, this past Sunday was the 40th anniversary of the passing of my mother Gladys Woodrow.
She was born in 1912 and had a difficult but fulfilling life. She missed so much of my life and those of my sister and two brothers. Her life was a hard one and she sacrificed so much to make sure the four of us had whatever we needed to succeed.
Mom was a wonderful woman and just one of the good ones. She loved sports and, even after the Twins came to town, she still loved the Yankees. She loved her Friday night bowling in her later years and our coffee breaks on Monday nights while Barb was bowling.
She would marvel at the life we lead in 2023 with the electronics and all the things we have. All the televisions we had when I lived at home wouldn’t add up to the size of TVs we watch sports on every day.
She married a movie projectionist who turned into a cemetery superintendent who became my dad and she got up many times in the middle of the night so he could check the thawing of the ground ahead of an upcoming funeral. My dad never drove so mom was his transportation. That was while she spent her days flipping burgers at Ziske’s and taking care of the house.
All of you out there have or had a mom who did many of the things my mom did because that was the way it was back then. You may also miss her like I do every day of my life.
She never missed a game, she drove me to bowling tournaments, came to my choir concerts and loved every minute. She deserved better in life but accepted what she had and never complained. She was proud of her kids, Glenna, Warren, Jim and I. Only Jim and I remain, but we still talk about the things mom did for us and how proud she was of all of us.
I guess as a child you can’t ask anymore of a mom than that.
