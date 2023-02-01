John Woodrow Mug 2022

Well folks, this past Sunday was the 40th anniversary of the passing of my mother Gladys Woodrow. 

She was born in 1912 and had a difficult but fulfilling life. She missed so much of my life and those of my sister and two brothers. Her life was a hard one and she sacrificed so much to make sure the four of us had whatever we needed to succeed. 

