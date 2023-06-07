When I think about the Mississippi River, many things go through my mind. Most of all is the feeling I get when I think about the waterway. It feels like home.

It is the embodiment of strength. The Misi-ziibi (Ojibwe for Great River) is everywhere I want to be. One of the reasons I love my home so much is that it includes 200 feet of river frontage.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.