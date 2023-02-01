It seems like no matter where you look these days … email signatures, memes, even printed on people’s shirts … People are asking other people to simply be kind and that “everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”
Friends and family will more likely than not be kind to their friends and family members. But strangers may be a completely different story.
For example, a friend was attending an event recently and had an interaction with a stranger that enraged her. She parked her car and was walking into the building where the event was taking place when someone sitting in the parking lot asked if she wanted to trade vehicles. She laughed, “no, I love my car, it drives itself.” The response she received was something like, “Yeah, women need cars that can drive themselves.” It might seem to some that the comment is no big deal. My friend saw it as extremely offensive and it affected her mood for quite some time after. It was still bothering her the next morning when she described the encounter to me.
I had an experience with a stranger the same day as my friend that was completely opposite. I had an appointment somewhere in town and while things were getting figured out, I decided to go have a seat in the waiting room area. I greeted three others who were already sitting there. They all gave a salutation and acknowledged my presence. After I sat down, the person closest to me asked how my day was going so far. I responded and asked him the same questions. We chatted a bit and then he said, “You sure are a pretty lady.” I felt my face about to split apart. I was smiling so broadly. This may come as a shock to you but I don’t get told that I am pretty very often anymore. I thanked him and told him how much I appreciated his comment. He responded that he strives to give a kind and positive word every chance he gets.
How often do strangers’ words or actions impact your mood? I feel that, for me, the answer is all the time. A stranger has the power to make or break my day. I agree with the email signatures and memes and an Aitkin County city council member’s shirt that said, “Why be racist, sexist, homophobic or transphobic when you could just be quiet?” It reminds me of the saying, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”
Give someone a smile. It sounds like a really simple way to be kind and maybe turn someone’s day around. Other small things that may just have a big impact and help someone have a great day could be holding a door open, saying hello, giving a compliment, saying thank you … the list goes on.
