I’ve been smoking cigarettes off and on since I was 15 years old.
I knew it was a bad idea even way back then but I did it anyway. I was able to quit for 9 months, one time. Over the 30 plus years, I have tried to quit, obviously unsuccessfully. Even when I developed asthma, still smoked. When I get sick, I just keep smoking.
It’s a love/hate relationship for me. I love how I can be calmed in any emotionally charged “event” by taking a drag off the very thing that will undoubtedly be the death of me. It makes me feel more in control of myself even though it controls me. The thing I love about smoking is also the very thing I hate. I am powerless.
On Wednesday two weeks ago, I felt just fine. I was working from home and feeling very accomplished. I had written two stories, gone through many emails and was getting ready to do some typesetting when I started feeling the chills. It got so bad that I had to go sit in my recliner. I covered up with three big blankets and turned on the space heater. Even hours later, nothing was helping. Throughout the night, things got worse. I was certain that I was dying. Katie made me take a COVID test … negative. The next day I succombed to exhaustion not getting out of bed until about 4:30 in the afternoon, just to go sit in my chair dozing in and out watching something on television.
When something like this happens, my mind tends to go in one singular direction and if that is what it would turn out to be, it’s my own fault, self-inflicted. I don’t even want to say the word but I think you can all probably guess what it is. I thought I would see how long I could go without smoking.
Thursday went fine, I didn’t even want a cigarette. Friday was slightly more difficult but I was strong. Saturday was a different story entirely. I was going to get on the computer and start catching up from the previous two days. I couldn’t function, I was pacing the house and crying and I couldn’t figure out why, so I called Kara for a mother/daughter session. She reminded me that I was going through withdrawals.
I went outside and took 11 minutes off of my life. A few minutes later, I did it again. That’s 22 minutes I will never see. The National Institutes of Health goverment website says a single pack of cigarettes reduces a smoker’s life by three hours and 40 minutes, a carton takes one and one-half days off. Multiply that by over 30 years … how many years have I taken away? Too many. One bad decision when I was just an ignorant 15-year-old has had control over me ever since.
I don’t want to miss the things that I likely will. I want to be around for my grandkids’ graduations, weddings and hopefully see some great-grandkids.
I have a plan to try to be successful at removing the smoking gun from my life once and for all. It will take time and help and guidance but I am hopeful.
If you are not a smoker, please stay that way. It was save you money, it may keep you from some medical issues you wouldn’t have otherwise had and you won’t be taking years off of your life from this horrible addiction.
