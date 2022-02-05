The idiom “in the zone” describes a state of focused concentration on the performance of an activity, in which one dissociates oneself from distracting or irrelevant aspects of one’s environment. Time becomes irrelevant, creativity flows and getting tasks checked off one’s list is more doable.
The BBC published an article this week about frustration some people are feeling as they try to do something they always dreamed of — working from home — and are finding the current reality is a hybrid of working from home and being at the office. Many are finding it hard to get “in the zone” and this is causing stress.
Most employers are more comfortable with a mix of time in and out of the office. This is logical, but as the pandemic-inspired pivot to alternative ways of working drags on into its third year, some are finding it’s not everything they dreamed of.
I think it’s the transitions from working at home, to working somewhere else that cause the stress. For many people, transitions are hard. But people are saying they have a hard time gathering up their electronic gadgets, paperwork, phone charger, water bottle, packing a lunch (when they’ve been eating at home), arranging for child and pet care and finding their work clothes for a day at the office when it has ceased to become a daily routine.
The home-work transition that happened once a week might now happen every second day, for people who have certain days every week that they commute to an office. One woman said in the BBC article she now has two workplaces. “It involves planning and a stop-start routine: taking my laptop to and from the office every day and remembering what important things I’ve left where,” she adds. “It’s the psychological shift – the change of setting every day – that’s so tiring; this constant feeling of never being settled, stressed and my productive home working always being disrupted.”
In theory, a hybrid work schedule seems like a win-win for workers. In a May 2021 study, 83% said they wanted to go hybrid after the pandemic (www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20220120-why-hybrid-work-is-emotionally-
exhausting?) However, hybrid work is losing its shine for many workers.
It’s hard to get in the zone when disruption is part of your work environment. Some of the best practices for wellbeing when working from home are: Have a dedicated space to work and keep your work paraphernalia. Have a specific time to work at home, even if it’s not 9-5; try to keep it consistent so that your co-workers know when they can reach you. Like everything else, adapting to a hybrid or at-home work model will go better if you eat healthy food, get some exercise, maintain social connections and get enough sleep.
