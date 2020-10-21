“What if?” can be an incredibly powerful question.
It can also send just about anyone down a rabbit hole of regret and despair, so I try not to engage the question too much. But like most people, there are times the question just pops into my mind and won’t easily go away.
“What if?” doesn’t necessarily have to be a serious or painful topic. It can allow for a chance to reflect on the good as well as the bad, and maybe make us a little more appreciative of what we’ve got in our lives.
A few examples:
• “What if I’d chosen the champagne chicken instead of the sirloin for the Jaques Harvest Dinner?” Now there’s a good question. The meal provided at Block North Brew Pub for the annual event last week provided a chance at not only awesome food but also awesome art.
But while I loved what I ate that evening, I’m thoroughly intrigued by the thought of champagne chicken. I’d never heard of it before the event, but the recipe looks mouthwatering.
All I can say for sure is that I got a great meal regardless, and whatever recipe Pete Lowe used for his roasted corn, I need it...please?
• “What if I’d never begged my parents for a pet?” That one’s an easy answer – my life would have been considerably less lovely. I got a puppy when I was 6, and Polly made it to my junior year of college. The golden lab/German shepherd mix was a joy and a delight, and I miss her even now.
But while the dog was an easy sell, my father was a little less enamored with the idea of a cat. However, our first cat, Kissy, made it clear she belonged to him – by sitting on his chest while he was sleeping and patting at his nose with her paw until he woke up.
Then, she meowed. Ah, cats.
• “What if I had gone into another profession?” That actually almost happened. While I was a journalism major most of my college career, I did consider becoming a lawyer.
Stop laughing, please. This is one decision I’m very glad I don’t have to question too often. I can’t even comprehend law school, much less the life of being a lawyer.
There are a lot of other “what if” questions in my life, most of which bring a tear to my eye and too much self-reflection for the times we’re in right now. The question can be used for good, though, and remembering what we have versus what we don’t is always a good thing.
