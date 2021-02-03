When I first started covering Aitkin County Board last year, I almost immediately discovered a quirk of Aitkin County Health and Human Services Director Cynthia Bennett.
Bennett loves to offer up what “day” it is when she comes to county board at the end of each month. As many of us know, there are days dedicated to everything from ice cream to sardines, from librarians to “Star Wars,” from peanut brittle to brittle bones.
(On a side note, I’m not joking about the sardines. Bennett actually brought some in December for the truly brave among the board members).
But it’s interesting to see what we celebrate throughout the course of a year. I’m not talking about official holidays, like Christmas and Thanksgiving, or even the “Hallmark” holidays like Valentine’s Day.
I’m talking simply about these days dedicated to small celebrations of everything from food to sports. Here’s a selection of a few:
• Jan. 16 is National Nothing Day. I rather like this one. It recognizes the importance of ... absolutely nothing. In its own words, it’s an un-event.
• Jan. 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day. It doesn’t specific what kind of chocolate cake, though. What if you’re a Black Forest cake fan? Or a chocolate mousse cake fan? What if your cake needs to be gluten free? Speaking of...
• National Gluten Free Day was Jan. 13. It’s a chance to celebrate a gluten-free diet along with those who observe it for health reasons.
Speaking of health days:
• Jan. 31 is World Leprosy Day.
• Feb. 9 is Toothache Day for 2021.
• May 5 is World Hand Hygiene Day (which is like every day these days, it seems).
• World Lung Cancer Day is Aug. 1.
• World Heart Day is Sept. 29.
And of course, there are many, many others. I know many who celebrate “May the Fourth Be With You,” which is the aforementioned “Star Wars” day.
And just for fun, here are a few more:
• National Kazoo Day was last week, Jan. 28
• March 31 is Bunsen Burner Day. As if we didn’t have enough of those in high school chemistry class.
• And, of course, April 11 is Barbership Quartet Day. I’m open to any barbershop quartets in the area contacting me for a story, as that’s always something that has intrigued me.
I suppose this is all a reminder that we can always find something to celebrate or commemorate. Do a Google search, see what you can find.
I guarantee at the very least you’ll find something interesting.
