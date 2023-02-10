Aaaaah love, people love love. I’ve been married, divorced … repeat … repeat again … and, yes, one more time. Sometimes I have felt like I’m a failure at the art of being in love, but not for lack of trying again and again. Here’s where I LOL. I have learned important things about myself from each of my ex-husbands. However, I have learned more about love from my dogs.
Wilson Marie Robb for example. She wasn’t even the one we wanted. My last husband and I responded to an ad for German shepherd mix puppies some years ago. The ad was on Facebook and included pictures of the little ones. We chose a little girl with slightly lighter coloring than the rest, the sellers said okie dokie and we were on our way toward Little Falls.
Katie was riding along in the back seat completely unaware of what we were doing. She was simply watching out the window singing along with the radio. We called the puppy purveyors when we pulled in the driveway and they said they would bring that sweet girl out to us. They did but it wasn’t the sweet girl we had chosen. This was the darker female pup. Both of us knew but didn’t say anything because everything happens for a reason.
She was named Wilson Marie. The reason behind Wilson is twofold, I wanted to yell at her like Tom Hanks yells at a volleyball and my mother-in-law’s maiden name was Wilson. I could not have asked for a better family member. She fit right in immediately and Katie was in love with her.
More than that, I fell in love with her and my feelings have been reciprocated unconditionally. She hangs on my every word, holds my hand and patiently waits all the live-long day for me to finally get back home from work. We have grown older together, are turning more grey/white, we both move a little bit more slowly now and we both have wrinkles.
Oh but the good times we have had! Running around the yard, playing with ropes and sticks, watching our favorite TV shows on the loveseat (she likes vampire and witchy-type shows the most), the list is endless. She is my protector and I believe she would fight to the death to protect any person or cat that I love. If I tell her it’s mine, then she knows that it’s hers also. She knows what I am thinking and I believe if she could talk, she could finish my sentences. I love her with my whole heart.
The only negative feeling I get when I think about her is that she is getting older and eventually I will be looking at facing my life without one of the most absolute loves of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day Wilson Marie!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.