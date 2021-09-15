I’d like to address a word I’ve heard a lot of lately – indoctrination.
Indoctrinate, indoctrinated, indoctrination: defined by Merriam-Webster as “to imbue with a usually partisan or sectarian opinion, point of view or principle.”
As the definition page goes on to explain, indoctrination has become a synonym to brainwashing for many people – and quickly adds that the root of the word simply means to teach. In the 19th century, that began to change, as the word was used to mean “absorb or take on certain opinions and principles.”
Also from the page is this use of the word in a sentence: “The goal should be to teach politics, rather than to indoctrinate students in a narrow set of political beliefs.”
In recent years, the word seems to be applied more and more to an educational setting. No matter which side of the aisle you stand on, the word has developed into something we all should be wary of: accept without thinking or questioning.
There are some things in this world that probably should be accepted without thinking. Examples: proper English grammar, faith (whatever it may or may not be for each individual) and mathematics. All of these have set principles, where A+B should equal C, no matter how many times you work the problem.
However, there are so few things we can take as a definite in life. As one of my favorite television shows once pointed out, “There is no black and white. There are only varying shades of gray.” Right now, we are a world of opinion as much as we are fact – and why the word “indoctrination” can be tossed around so easily.
Unfortunately, because of fact vs. opinion, what some consider indoctrination is needed fact – and what others consider fact is regarded as opinion by others. The constant push and pull of a divided society is simply adding to the problem.
This is why education is so important – and not just in the classroom. It is important to teach our children to be critical thinkers and objective observers. To many, that is difficult because what we believe as truth isn’t always the same as fact.
As a society, we need to do a better job of acceptance. That is not exactly news. But that acceptance has to come across in education as well. It means finding reputable news sources – and sourcing what information you find each and every time. It means questioning what you are told – the old adage of “trust but verify.”
And it means taking the time to listen. Until we all step back and acknowledge that one person’s indoctrination is another’s truth – and understand the reasons for it – the misuse of the word will not end.
