Now I am thinking I should take up gardening. It would probably be a smart thing if the world ends up experiencing food shortages. Not to mention what you can grow yourself is likely healthier than what you buy. I can’t prove that but we don’t know for sure what’s been used with or on the produce we buy.
If I did till up a garden, I would plant carrots and green beans. That’s it. Don’t like all that other green stuff. Maybe potatoes….
Lifeinminnesota.com said the easiest garden produce to grow in Minnesota is cucumbers, kale, lettuce, onions, radishes, spinach, squash and tomatoes. Others mentioned were beets, blueberries, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower and carrots.
“Fruits and vegetables are major sources of several nutrients that are strongly linked to good health, particularly the health of the heart and blood vessels: potassium, magnesium, fiber, and polyphenols [antioxidant plant compounds],” said Dr. Daniel Wang, lead author on the study and a member of the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
The Verywell Fit website said adults should eat three cups of vegetables per day. That’s enough to make me gag. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that only one in 10 adults in this country meet the guidelines for vegetable consumption, putting those who aren’t eating their veggies “at risk for chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.”
Wang’s research, published online March 1, 2021, by the journal, Circulation, pooled self-reported health and diet information from dozens of studies from around the world, which included about two million people who were followed up to 30 years. Compared with people who said they ate just two servings of fruits or vegetables each day (I wish), people who ate five servings per day had a 13% lower risk of death from any cause; a 12% lower risk of death from heart disease or stroke; a 10% lower risk of death from cancer; and a 35% lower risk of death from respiratory disease, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Wouldn’t you know spinach is the healthiest vegetable on the planet according to healthline.com. Businessmirror.com said the top 10 healthiest fruits are apple, avocado, banana, citrus fruits, coconut, grapes, papaya and pineapple.
Meteorological spring arrived March 1 and the vernal equinox is March 20. I guess this means that gardeners should look at their checklist. The University of Minnesota Extension said it’s time to prune trees. It’s time to get seeds especially those that need six to eight weeks until they can be planted outside. Get your tools in order.
Wait until after the last frost (mid to late May) before transplanting tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, basil and similar warm season crops.
Maybe I will try growing bananas and pineapple. Fruit tastes better than vegetables.
