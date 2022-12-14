So I’ve been hearing a few sentimental stories from friends about trying times in their lives, concerning a mother or father, sibling or friend. While I was hearing these stories I’d find myself thinking about some sentimental story of my own. Mostly, they were memories of when I was a kid. 

One of the first stories I’d remember was a dream where I’d fly like a bird off the cement porch that led into our farmhouse. It was the first dream I remember having. It was a relaxing dream. I’d see birds fly by, flitting in and out of the nearby cedar and spruce trees, fly high onto a willow limb and sit for a while, then glide down, circling, to light alongside me. They’d sit there for a second or minute or two, look me over, then fly off again. The entertainment went on for some days until, finally, I built up my nerve, spread my wings when no birds were looking and lifted off. I felt confident in the air, flying low at first into the nearby cedar and spruce, lighting on the limbs close to the ground. Confidence gained, I flew higher and higher, glided, circled the house and up to the willow limbs. I could fly! That was my first dream and I had it often.

