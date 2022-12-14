So I’ve been hearing a few sentimental stories from friends about trying times in their lives, concerning a mother or father, sibling or friend. While I was hearing these stories I’d find myself thinking about some sentimental story of my own. Mostly, they were memories of when I was a kid.
One of the first stories I’d remember was a dream where I’d fly like a bird off the cement porch that led into our farmhouse. It was the first dream I remember having. It was a relaxing dream. I’d see birds fly by, flitting in and out of the nearby cedar and spruce trees, fly high onto a willow limb and sit for a while, then glide down, circling, to light alongside me. They’d sit there for a second or minute or two, look me over, then fly off again. The entertainment went on for some days until, finally, I built up my nerve, spread my wings when no birds were looking and lifted off. I felt confident in the air, flying low at first into the nearby cedar and spruce, lighting on the limbs close to the ground. Confidence gained, I flew higher and higher, glided, circled the house and up to the willow limbs. I could fly! That was my first dream and I had it often.
Another story wasn’t a dream. It’s when I was 6 years old playing in the haymow on a dairy farm outside St. Peter that dad was running for a friend he’d been in the Army with as aircraft mechanic in WWII. A couple sisters and I were exploring and noticed a 2x4 hanging by a single spike, perfect for swinging high, let go and land in a pile of loose hay. We’d take turns swinging. As always, I had to outdo the sisters, so I took a hard run across the stack of bales, grabbed the 2x4 and swung. The spike pulled loose halfway through the swing and out the hay door and down I went, landing head first on the cement 15 feet below. Cracked skull and knocked out for an hour, I heard later it was a hectic couple hours for everyone but me. Finally, an ambulance to the hospital. Dad wasn’t home and nobody there could drive. I remember swinging out the hay door, like a dream, flying. I don’t remember the fall or landing or coming to. I remember the headache and stitches.
That was a nice farm situated in the rolling hills outside St. Peter. Had a lot of cows and a nice cow dog, Jigs. Us kids would sit on a side hill and watch Jigs go out and bring the cows in to milk. We had a couple hired farm hands from a hospital in St. Peter who lived in an outbuilding, who didn’t like us kids and who mom didn’t like.
So we moved back to our farm by Swatara. Great to be here! No place like home on the Big Willow! Not a big farm like at St. Peter and that’s good by me. I grew up here, did eight years in two rooms with two teachers in Swatara Elementary and four years in many rooms and teachers at the big school in Hill City.
I helped dad in the woods and farmed with the whole family. We were a normal farm family, did normal things, tried to do right. We were woke before our time! Had cows, a cow dog named Laddie, some sheep, chickens, pigs, a few geese. Several barn cats to squirt milk to when we milked by hand. Had a couple tame indoor/outdoor rabbits for the younger girls. We had good times and hard times. A hard time when dad was putting a baby robin back in its nest in the same willow tree I’d fly to in my years-past dream when a limb broke, the girls screamed, I looked out the barn door to see dad falling and times changed. A broke neck put a stop to our logging and farming good times.
Those years were awesome, working in the woods and farm with dad. Looked forward to it every day. Liked it when he’d call me dunce and smile when I’d screw up. When he couldn’t do the logging and farming anymore I didn’t want to anymore!
Dad went to aeronautics school in Tulsa, Oklahoma. We moved there for a year and half, dad became an aircraft instrument technician, I graduated Hill City High, we moved to Minneapolis and I joined the military. Within a year, dad set up his own aircraft instrument repair shop on the farm and was doing awesome for a few years until he got sick and passed.
That’s when mom thought I was old enough to understand so told me how she was jumping off the porch when she found she was pregnant with me a couple months after Susie was born and dad was pretty happy with the boy and a girl they already had. Fortunately, I guess, mom thought better of it and stopped jumping and had me. I laughed and told her, “That’s cool mom, you taught me how to fly!” Those are the kind of things I thought about, listening to sentimental stories by others.
