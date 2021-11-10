There’s an old saying out there.
“When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on.”
I’ll admit, some days as a journalist, the knot does a real job blistering my hands. This business was never meant to be easy. Otherwise, to quote another old phrase, “everyone would want to do it.”
Still, after 25-plus years in the business, I really can’t imagine doing much else. I’ll probably eventually write the novel I’ve dreamed about (all 10 of them, actually) but in the meantime, I’m content to be covering meetings, sharing the news and helping to keep the public informed.
So, as I leave Aitkin, I want to thank everyone who welcomed me. There are so many people who took the time to offer me their friendship – and those who also offered me their professional time so I could do my job. I will keep an eye on Aitkin from afar, because there is so much still happening here.
A few thoughts as I go:
• People, please – be kind. There is still too much going on to waste time being nasty, rude or some combination of the two. As a coworker often reminds me, everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.
• Please take your time and think critically. In a time where there are so many news sites online, it can be easy to slip into a “well, I read it, it must be true” mindset. Verify sources. Seek the other side of the argument – if only to strengthen your own. Read and educate yourselves. It’s what most journalists want in doing this job, just to know their words make a difference.
• And finally, remember the art of compromise. As more and more of us scoot to one side of the aisle or the other, remember the vast space in the middle. Remember the space that is there, and encourage others to join you there.
Good luck. God bless. Be safe.
