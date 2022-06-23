Time is on my side, yes, it is.
Or is it?
I’m at that age now. The age where some of my friends are becoming first-time grandparents. The age where some of my friends are considering retirement. The age where some of my friends are dying.
I am at the age where I feel like I may be running out of time. Precious time. Time to do the things that I continually put off because I am just too busy or too tired.
Will I have enough time to do these things while I am still young enough to enjoy them?
I think I need to make plans to at least start knocking some of my bucket items off the list. Some things can probably just be crossed off - they are either far too expensive (such as a trip to Ireland) or I really have no interest in doing them anymore (like anything that requires me to be on an airplane longer than I can hold my bladder in check, except for the Ireland trip of course). I am terrified of walking around on an airplane. I also don’t much like it when others are just wandering around bouncing the plane here and there. I have also informed my children that if and when we do ever go see the Green Isle, I will be outfitted with the absolute best adult diaper on the market and they should perhaps draw straws now to see who “gets” to sit next to me for what Google tells me will be approximately eight hours of anxiety-filled excitement.
Now, with gas and grocery prices the way they currently are, I will have to plan accordingly if I am going to take any of the road trips on my list. Maybe we will camp at state parks instead of staying in motels, that should help defray the fuel cost. We can deydrate and can food to bring along to help offset the grocery and fast food costs. My family and I would probably like these things more anyway.
Part of the process of planning these road trips is also kind of enjoyable for my little family of geeks. Researching the route, the attractions, the parks we will camp at will give them and me many hours of enjoyment and probably laughter. Time well spent.
Other items on my list are things like taking my grandchildren to see the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore or go to Lake Itasca to see the beginning of the second longest river in North America, the Mighty Mississippi. I’d like to see their faces, along with those of my children, when they see these things. Maybe we’ll even go to the Rocky Mountains or the Atlantic Ocean.
As we all know, time waits for no one and it really does fly by! I guess I better get busy and revise my bucket list, inform the kids, make our plans and finally, hit the road.
