I read something the other day about my least favorite season ever, winter. I have always despised this cold and ugly (to me) recurring nightmare.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I like the occasional glittery, quiet snowfall that makes the world look like a cozy and beautiful snowglobe. But, always after that comes shoveling, plowing, keeping the water from freezing in the pipes, taking the dogs out in the blustery madness to “do their thing,” you know what I mean. The earlier darkness comes, the more irritable and tired I feel.
Anyway, back to what I read. The article read more like poetry typed onto a snowy background picture. It said that winter is a time for rest and renewal. It made sense to me and I decided maybe I didn’t hate the season quite as much as I had before reading it.
Going outside in the evening in the winter provided there isn’t a snowstorm occurring is somewhat calming. The blanket of snow must absorb some of the typical sounds of the city. It is dark out obviously and the lights seem more welcoming and homey instead of blasting your eyes.
There are definitely fewer distractions. I don’t have to worry about mowing the lawn or tilling the garden. There are no weeds to pull in the winter. If I remind myself that shoveling is good exercise and it really doesn’t take that long if I don’t just leave it, it is much easier for me to tackle the task.
Maybe I could take some time to do some of the things inside my house that really need to be done. Some of these “things” have been on my to do list for years and I keep finding excuses to not do them. Those things include cleaning my basement, maybe some of the small remodeling or repairing projects. I could even paint a room if I could ever choose a good color scheme.
I can definitely slow my roll and take some time to watch television with my youngest, perhaps even binge a series I’ve been wanting to start.
One thing we have started back up this year is playing games, we being myself, my kids and most of my grandkids. The card game Uno has been a favorite lately. When we play, there is always a lot of laughing, sometimes a little crying and the occasional, “You’re mean grandma!”
So maybe winter isn’t the horrible and tragic event that I always build it up in my mind to be. I like less noise and distraction. If I do things a little differently during this season, perhaps I could calm a little bit of the chaos that life seems to keep throwing at me.
It just may be the perfect time to get a few things accomplished and most importantly, enjoy my family.
