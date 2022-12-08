Kathy Robb mug

I read something the other day about my least favorite season ever, winter. I have always despised this cold and ugly (to me) recurring nightmare.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I like the occasional glittery, quiet snowfall that makes the world look like a cozy and beautiful snowglobe. But, always after that comes shoveling, plowing, keeping the water from freezing in the pipes, taking the dogs out in the blustery madness to “do their thing,” you know what I mean. The earlier darkness comes, the more irritable and tired I feel.

