The dream … that we don’t miss any local news or events and the community is ecstatic with its local newspaper.
The reality … we are missing things.
There are three of us in the editorial side of the Aitkin Age office who are trying hard to find, attend and write about local news and keep the community notified of upcoming area events.
Who are we?
Myself: I am a graphic designer doing my best to step out of my comfort zone. I have been at the Aitkin Age since 2012. I scour Facebook and websites, answer and send emails, attend events and meetings to take photos and “report” on the happenings. I am also still doing my graphic designer duties with a little help from my friends. Special sections and ads include in things like sports sections, Santa letters, Resource Directories, Fun Guides and the like.
Next up, we have our guru. She has retired numerous times but can’t seem to stay away – thankfully. Jeanne Schram has been the editor and a reporter and photographer for the Age for years. She doesn’t like accolades, so without further ado,
Our “part-time” (ha-ha) reporter is Lynn Mizner. I know I don’t only speak for myself when I say I really appreciate her knowledge and willingness to put in the time and go the extra mile.
Shari Horton is invaluable to this newspaper. Covering McGregor news and events is nothing new to her. She seems to know things before anyone else knows things. If she can’t make it to something, she knows someone who can.
Another former editor of the Aitkin Age who helps us out quite a bit as well is Brielle Bredsten. In my opinion, she is THE best at evoking an emotional response with her stories and articles. The way she can describe things to the reader is unmatched.
Well folks, that about does it, except I haven’t yet mentioned the Age’s superstar sports reporter and columnist, John Woodrow. Without John, there’d be no sports.
Except for wrestling … Sharon Dotzler takes great pride (and she should) in the writing of our wrestling stories and taking photos, of course.
The team is small but it is good. With your help, we can be better.
If you know of events or news happening, please, please submit them to the Age. You can do so through email at news.age@apgecm.com, we monitor that daily. You could also message us on Facebook if you like at the Aitkin Age page. Calling the office at 218-927-3761 is also an option. We don’t want to miss it, whatever it is. But, if we don’t know, we can’t let others know.
The Aitkin Age and Mille Lacs Messenger are both in need of an editor and reporters. If you are or know someone who would like immediate consideration, please send your resume, cover letter and three to four examples of your writing to Keith Anderson at keith.anderson@apgecm.com.
