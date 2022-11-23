Well folks, as Thanksgiving approaches this week, sports fans can be very thankful for the resurgence of the Minnesota Vikings.
They will be playing New England Thursday night as they continue to have a huge lead in the Central Division and one of the best records in the NFL.
In my mind there is just one reason for their improvement this season and that is Head Coach Kevin O’Connell. In his first year he has this team playing together, playing for him and having fun. This is so evident in their on-field play and off-field shenanigans thus far. They are still very inconsistent some days and they are still frustrating to their loyal fans, but they always seem to get the job done in the end.
Some of the things that usually happen to them at the end are happening to opponents now and that is nice to see. This team stacks up against some of the best ever Vikings teams at this point in the season and there is no reason to think it won’t continue.
Are they going to win the Super Bowl? I’m not ready to say that yet but they are on the right track and barring any major injuries they should be in the thick of things come January.
It was 52 years ago this week that a young 20-year-old soldier sat in a church on the base at Fort Ord, California, missing his first Thanksgiving at home in his short life.
I remember the tears welling up as the army pastor talked about family and duty to country and trying to make us feel better. It didn’t work and I spent most of the time that day thinking about my mom and sister and the rest of the family sitting down to a feast, wishing I was there to celebrate with them.
This week, that scenario is being played out around the world as our military men and women are sitting down to their Thanksgiving dinner far from home and they are thinking about their loved ones as well. We need to think about them and pray that they get back home safely soon.
Here’s hoping you are with family this week and are thankful for all that you have.
