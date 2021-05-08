In times gone by, every village had a common area where villagers could graze the family cow, hold a wedding or celebration or maybe grow a garden. The concept has been carried forward to some extent in the designation of public lands reserved for the enjoyment of all. This concept also often extends to public waters and resources such as fisheries and wildlife.
The difference in scale is what leads to overuse of common resources. In his book The Tragedy of the Commons, Garrett Hardin makes an analogy that shows how individuals, driven by self-interest, can end up destroying the resource upon which they all depend. In a village setting, someone can tell your mom, or your auntie, that you let your cow over-graze the common pasture, that you didn’t pick up after your dog or that you picked more than your share of the communal berry patch. When the user group is the whole state, country or (in the case of air and water) the world, the accountability becomes more difficult to enforce.
Even though the concepts share some similarities, they are distinguished from one another by the number of rules that restrict their use; most of those rules are designed to replace the accountability that comes naturally when everyone who shares your commons knows who you are.
Grazing one’s cows in the city or state park might be frowned upon. Typically the use of a public space for an event has strings attached in the form of applications, fees and restrictions to use. Fishing in public waters often requires a permit and is seasonally constrained. These are ways of ensuring that there is a “stick” to go with the “carrot” that is the shared resource.
Most of those rules, fees, forms and fines are designed to prevent a “tragedy of the commons,” usually defined as the phenomenon that preserving the common resource is in the best interest of the group, but excessive consumption is in the interest of each particular individual at any given point in time.
In a time where many of us move away from the community of our birth, when the community we live in may not know who we are and where we live, we might want to consider the tragedy of despoiling the natural resouces upon which we all depend. Because the world we share is affected by people and corporations in other countries as well as our own, the commons has a different look today.
Giving up the “right” to take more than we need, traveling less, heating and cooling less, taking care to keep chemicals we use out of the water and air, keeping the skies dark and reducing our noise production are all ways we can protect the common resource we all need to survive – whether or not anyone is watching.
