For the last year and a quarter, Aitkin Independent School District No. 1 has been saying – and pleading with the public to listen – that it is in financial trouble.
The district tried to make its pitch last summer and fall, but in the midst of a heated national election season, the first attempt to pass a capital projects levy (CPL) failed. The amount asked for then was $500,000 a year for 10 years.
Now, as the school district makes its second attempt at a CPL, the numbers are even more dire. The district has asked for $900,000 a year for 10 years this time, facing a budget deficit of $808,000 for the 2022-23 school year – and an uncertain amount behind.
School districts facing a budget crisis is nothing new. As budgets become tighter at the federal and state level, the trickle-down effect eventually makes its way to local municipalities and their school districts. Aitkin was able to balance its budget by cutting a specialist position for the 2021-22 school year and then using special COVID-19-related funding to avoid some further cuts.
How the district moves forward from there is now in the hands of the voters. Last week, the district launched its CPL microsite – a direct link to all information about the CPL. The site is organized into different sections that describe the need, the plan for the money being asked for and the approximate cost to voters. Approved at the July 21 school board meeting was a tax calculator, which allows voters to enter either a residential homestead property value or a business property value to get an estimated monthly cost or annual cost. The page also explains other property valuations, tax refunds and deferrals.
The newspaper is not here to tell you to vote for – or against – the CPL. It has become increasingly clear since the idea was first floated last year that there are deeply held beliefs by members of the community. Those beliefs are guiding the chatter that’s been heard both at the school board meetings and out in the community.
However, the consequences for a second failed CPL will be extreme. The district has highlighted that between 10-12 further staff cuts would be needed to balance the budget, and that is just to address the first year.
The voters in the district are facing what seems to be a critical vote for their future. As many school board members have explained, as goes the district, goes the city. A functional school district is at the heart of a community, as is health care and government.
Come this November, voters will have a chance to decide how they want to administer one of those three. The information is out there. It’s time to make an informed decision.
