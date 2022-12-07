Well folks, sad news this week with the announcement of the passing of Steve Jensen.
Steve was a real Minnesotan his entire 67 years, played professional hockey for the North Stars and the Los Angeles Kings and played for the U.S. in the 1976 Olympics in Innsbruck.
He also played some hockey in Switzerland and Austria and once scored seven goals in a pro game. All of his accolades and accomplishments while playing hockey were wonderful but they paled in comparison to what his real dream in life was.
He envisioned a hockey camp that would serve anybody who wanted to learn about life and hockey, most of the time in that order. To say he accomplished that would be an understatement.
Former Gobbler and hockey afficianado Jared Heins, who lives in California, now remembers Steve, “He made a person feel that if you worked hard enough you could accomplish anything in life. I knew him from the first time I stepped on the ice. He made me feel like a champion every day. It’s not just his playing career that makes Coach Steve so special. It’s the 10s of thousands of lives he touched through his passion for teaching and motivating kids and adults to work hard and overcome adversity. He is hands down the best motivator I’ve ever met.”
I met Steve early when he did everything at the rink, I would stop and visit one day and he would be running the zamboni and the next day he would be sweeping the floor. I envision him sitting in the arena by himself, looking around and saying to himself, “It doesn’t get any better that this.”
We lost touch when things got so busy at Heartland, but I won’t forget the afternoons spent talking hockey and listening to what he was doing to make things better every single day.
Heins went on to say, “I’m so sad that my 7-year-old son won’t get to be coached by Steve this summer, but so glad they got a chance to meet. He once asked ny son Taiki if he was going to grow up to be a great hockey player like your dad. I will never forget that conversation. He just had a way of bringing out the best in a person.”
Condolences to the family of Steve Jensen, a real American!
