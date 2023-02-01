I look over on a particularly cold day to see the editor on her own tropical island.
This is what I call it. It’s a happy light and space heater, both pointed directly at her. To add to the effect, leafy plants sprawl their tendrils next to her head.
But it’s kind of fitting. The editor’s dog’s name is Wilson, after the famous volleyball with a face on it.
And when I look around, I haven’t quite figured out if this “movie” we call the newspaper is a comedy or tragedy. I guess it depends on the day.
I watch a lot of TV in the winter. One of my favorite movie quotes from “Grumpy Old Men” is: “Colder than a witch’s titty out there.”
To which lately, same. I’m a witch and yeah, I’m cold.
But I definitely contribute to my own misery. I only order iced coffees, I hate bulky sweatshirts that make me feel like their hands are around my neck and I open the windows in the middle of winter to let out the stale breath air and bad vibes. I’m convinced that they’re stacking up.
To add even more to it, I don’t even want to go to a tropical island. I want to go to Lutsen! The resort is about the same price as an expensive island, so my motivations aren’t even cost-saving.
As a kid, I used to go every year. Now, as an adult, I don’t have Lutsen money. I have, like, sleep in my own bed in Aitkin money. But this year, I’m hell-bent on going on vacation.
And I’m training for it. I got a gym membership because I want to take my 4-year-old nephew to Disney World. My boyfriend and I jog on the treadmill and joke that we should be carrying a 30-pound weight over our heads, on our shoulders, under our armpits. You know, to train.
We’re practicing for waiting in long lines, running to get churros, carrying a tired nephew and whatever other adventures might come our way.
I never knew what kind of iron grip a nephew could have on your heart. Like, I don’t believe in breaking the law but I would try to find a good hiding spot in the bogs of Aitkin if I needed to stash a body if somebody hurt that little man!
I’m hoping that won’t be any time soon and we can keep our focus on more important things like toy cowboys, talking cars and adventures with Auntie Wiv. (Olivia has been a difficult name for all my little nieces, nephews and cousins to pronounce.)
