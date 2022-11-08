I have said before that I bleed ink. Those colors would consist of CMYK for those “in the know.” My blood also runs vibrantly with red, white and blue.
Always a proud American since I could say America. I have my political views and opinions which are not relevant at this particular moment. This column will print after the General Election but I am writing it before it takes place.
Knowing many proud Americans, sometimes I wonder what makes them feel that pride. Mine started with my biological father, Patrick and my Uncle Steve. I knew my dad was a veteran but didn’t really know him. My mom’s brother was on active duty when I was little and I remember when he would come home. Everyone was so excited. I was too! Although at the time I didn’t really understand why.
Later in life, I learned Patrick was in the Marines. Wow! I was very proud to be the daughter of a United States Marine. Later, I was delighted to learn that my grandfathers on both sides of my family were also veterans. When my mom remarried my dad Steve, both of my new grandparents, Florence (Tootie) and Earl, were veterans.
When I was a young adult, I went to the Army recruiting office nearest to my hometown. Sadly, I am not a veteran. I was not accepted as a member of the U.S. military because of a medical condition.
When my oldest child, my daughter Kara, turned 18 years old, she enlisted. I was terrified and filled with enamored pride all at the same time. She is a United States veteran.
The Color Guard causes me to have an onslaught of emotions each and every time I see them at parades or events or wherever. I recently attended an unveiling of a veterans monument in the McGregor area. I was getting somewhat verklempt but was able to keep it together so I could cover the event for the paper. Then came the Color Guard.
My emotions defeated me. Trying to take photos and keep smiling through my tears was nearly impossible. For a moment I had to step back, let my feelings out and take it all in. I watched some of our nation’s heroes look upon that monument while listening to the stories in their eyes and was filled with comfort.
Their bravery and sacrifice and devotion to our country is what I love the most.
Lee Greenwood said it best, I thank my lucky stars, To be living here today, ‘Cause the flag still stands for freedom, And they can’t take that away. And I’m proud to be an American, Where at least I know I’m free, And I won’t forget the men who died, Who gave that right to me, And I’d gladly stand up next to you, And defend Her still today, ‘Cause there ain’t no doubt, I love this land …
