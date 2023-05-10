Do you know your mayor or city council? How about your county commissioner? School board members?
You probably live near them, work with them, recreate with them, voted for them. These are the people who have been entrusted to “speak” for us making decisions to provide service to the community/school oftentimes to enhance our quality of life.
I have covered various meetings which include Aitkin City Council, Aitkin County Board, Aitkin School Board, Palisade City Council, Hill City City Council and McGregor School Board. I have been a witness to the different ways each goes about its business. Some are very transparent working with people for the benefit of all and some appear to be vague with details. None of their “jobs” are easy and they must try to see outcomes from every angle before making final decisions.
The easiest way to “see” what’s actually going on in your city, county or school is to attend the council, board and township meetings typically held once a month. When entering the meeting, there are usually agendas available for you to follow along. For those with questions or concerns, there is a “public comment” portion of the meeting where you can talk about your concerns. The council or board listens to the concerns but usually does not engage with the commenter.
It’s probably quite difficult to have a conversation with the governor or the president, but you can talk to your local representatives. Well, for the most part.
Two local groups have recently held meetings to discuss the “public comment” part of the agenda. Palisade City Council met May 1 with an agenda item that said, “The city council will no longer call for public comments; going forward, any and all questions should be submitted to the council in writing. The council will respond to comments in writing at its earliest convenience.” The Aitkin School Board held a work session also on May 1. It also discussed “public comments protocol.”
I have seen people bring concerns to the leaders, to governing boards and councils. After some research for Minnesota, I found the website www.rcfp.org that said, “The Open Meeting Law does not, by its terms, grant a right to comment at public meetings, but court decisions have held that one of the purposes of the statute is to “give the public an opportunity to express its views.” Claude v. Collins, 518 N.W.2d 836, 841 (Minn. 1994). However, there are no reported decisions involving the denial of a right to participate.”
Maintaining trust with citizens should be a priority. Not wanting to hear from the public seems like a red flag. I agree there should be rules to follow for public comment but I believe it should stay on the agenda.
Our governing bodies should be transparent and accessible.
