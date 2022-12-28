Kathy Robb mug

I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve been struggling lately. I’m having a difficult time trying to get, be and stay happy. Nothing has really changed to cause this emotional distress that I’m feeling but yet, I’m really feeling it. 

It seems like whatever I try to do just doesn’t want to work out quite right lately. Even typing, I type 10 words and four of them aren’t spelled correctly and oftentimes look nothing like the word I intended. Make coffee in the morning, first rinse out yesterday’s grounds from the filter, forget to put the filter back in but add the fresh coffee grounds anyway, aaargh.

