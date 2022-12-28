I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve been struggling lately. I’m having a difficult time trying to get, be and stay happy. Nothing has really changed to cause this emotional distress that I’m feeling but yet, I’m really feeling it.
It seems like whatever I try to do just doesn’t want to work out quite right lately. Even typing, I type 10 words and four of them aren’t spelled correctly and oftentimes look nothing like the word I intended. Make coffee in the morning, first rinse out yesterday’s grounds from the filter, forget to put the filter back in but add the fresh coffee grounds anyway, aaargh.
Traits of this dark side (normally even saying “dark side” amuses me and gives me some sort of nerdy exhileration) include zero motivation. I just don’t want to. Want to what? Any of it. I don’t want to do anything.
Typically I rely on my sense of humor to help pull me up. But, lately I don’t find much funny. I have actually been searching for any movies, series, memes, well … anything that I might find comical or amusing. No luck. I have watched some really strange and disturbing things but haven’t laughed once. The things that have previously amused me have disappeared.
This dark place that I inhabit lately has also taken away my ability to take care of myself and my home appropriately. If I’m not at work I am sitting in one of two of “my” chairs at home or I have already gone to bed. That takes me to the sleeplessness that accompanies the black abyss. Not even my “Friends” are capable of helping me close these weary and heavy eyelids.
Maybe it’s because the days are dark and so very cold. I hope that is the reason. By the time this column runs and readers are perusing it, the days will be getting longer. The amount of time to endure before spring will be getting less day by day.
Meanwhile, I will take my doctor’s advice and include extra vitamin D in my daily regimen. It does seem to be helping a little.
I will also do my best to daydream about happier things. Longer periods of sunshine, warmer days, letting my dogs out to do their business without fear of frozen puppy paws and that will move on to more springy thoughts. Tree buds and tulips will appear at that time and smiling will be easier. Perhaps even laughter will follow that.
During my first marriage I attended some classes with my then husband. I learned something there that helps me to this day whenever I struggle with anything. I will get through this “one day at a time.” Also, I will accept the things I cannot change, try to find the courage to change the things I can and with God’s help I will have the wisdom to know the difference.
