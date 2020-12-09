It’s holiday time, and there’s some pieces of music that are just engraved on my brain by now.
“Come, they told me, pah-rum-pa-pa-pum...”
“O come let us adore him...”
“We’ll frolic and play, the Eskimo Way...”
“Oh, what fun, it is to ride...”
That’s right, I’m talking about Christmas carols. Otherwise known as holiday songs, Christmas songs, holiday music and yuletide joy.
I make no secret about the fact I grew up in a musical house. By the time I hit middle school, I had a love of singing, and spent some of my best school hours there (and in high school) in the choir room.
I can play a few simple instruments as well – I do quite well with a recorder, having taken the time to actually learn to play it and not just make it squeak, and know the basics of a clarinet – but vocal music remains my favorite.
Christmastime has always provided me with a few favorites. There are traditional hymns that I absolutely adore, but there are other pieces that put me in the holiday spirit as well.
I was fortunate enough in high school to get to sing the carol I loved most in my childhood – the Harry Simeone Choral’s version of “The Little Drummer Boy.”
An a cappela piece, “Drummer Boy” is a challenging but beautiful mix of alto “drums” and the soprano “melody line.” I still remember standing on the choir risers my senior year, singing the alto part and getting to finally perform the song I loved so much.
The Harry Simeone Chorale album still remains one of my all-time favorites – a mix of traditional hymns and storytelling wrapped up neatly by expert voices.
Now, though, there are others. Thanks to radio play, I’m in love with the Ray Conniff Singers. It’s all traditional choir pieces, all with a certain amount of ’50s and ’60s kitsch. Of particular joy is the group’s rendition of “Ring the Bells,” also known as “Carol of the Bells.”
I have a friend who introduced me to a song called “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses. It’s not my usual cup of tea, but it is bright, it is cheerful – and it’s delightfully off-beat.
So, what songs bring you the most holiday joy – and why? Feel free to reach out to me at news.age@apgecm.com, and share your holiday songs and special moments.
I hope to get enough responses to share them in this column, so don’t be shy. And remember: music (and the arts) are one of many great parts of the holiday season. Enjoy safely and soundly – with the emphasis on sound.
