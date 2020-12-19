And all through the house not a creature was stirring not even a mouse ‘cuz we were all locked up with Covid-19 ground rules.
And so it’s been going on for a while and will go on for a while and we can discuss, cuss, debate responsibility and respect and personal freedom, and grieve for lost loved ones. And say this is real and go with the flow for a while. We have to!
Meanwhile, Christmas is just over a week off, New Year’s two weeks off, so we can celebrate the holidays as we always do ... less crowded. Nowadays, we can Facebook, FaceTime, text, call and Zoom if we want to. Christmas is Christmas and New Year’s is New Year’s and we’ll hug who we’re with and enjoy and give thanks!
Taking a night drive around Aitkin a week ago, looking at the early Christmas lights, the decorations, lawn ornaments, a light snow on the ground, we said to each other now and then, “That one’s really nice!” We covered all four corners of Aitkin proper that night, had a date night in McDonald’s parking lot. We talked about fun times, excitement, humor, time with family and friends that the holidays bring and had our burgers and fries and pop! This year’s different, a challenge, but it’s the holidays, same as last year, the year before, 20 years ago, same as forever ago. Different circumstances, same holidays.
The outdoor lights at home stretch along the deck rails, around the windows, droop branch to branch on a nearby picked-clean cherry tree. The Christmas tree goes up in the living room this weekend, the ornaments and lights get hung and we wait till dark to light up the world. I think we’ll get a six foot blue spruce this year, they’re bright in the lights. Hang some reflective and homemade ornaments, oh yeah! The presents get put under the tree, we’re ready for Christmas. There!
Cool, watching wide-eyed little kids waiting for their name to get called, get handed a wrapped present, smiling, glance around the room at all the folks smiling and tear into it, one present after another! The bigger kids get fewer presents, they act more mature opening them and give thanks; the grown-ups act the most mature and really like their new sweater, flannel shirt, winter socks and give thanks and it’s gone like this a long time. Years!
I’ve always kind of wanted a Yule log instead of an evergreen Christmas tree, maybe because my grandpa on my dad’s side came from Norway. I always figured a Yule log is a good-sized white birch, a couple feet long, you set the big end in the fireplace, the Christmas presents along it ... maybe some candles and ornaments stuck in the paper birch bark. Celebrate, keep warm during these winter days! Not sure if I was right though.
Kathy said a few times, “Sure, we can have a Yule log and it goes in the wood box and the Christmas tree goes on the floor and the presents go under the Christmas tree!” “Yeah, that’s what I was thinkin’ too.” Stay safe.
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Happy Holidays!!
