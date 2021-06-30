I think it’s fair to say that many of us have struggled over the past year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic added to the usual stressors – election-year politics, local issues, financial and family difficulties ... take your pick – there’s been a lot to process.
Even as we slowly cycle back to normal, we all know some things have permanently changed. Our experience a year ago is definitely different from now and there is a definite mark between “pre-COVID-19” and “post-COVID-19.”
So, what have we learned in the last year? If nothing else, I’d like to hope we’ve all figured out at least a few things moving forward:
• Masks can be fun: I’m not talking about actually wearing one. After a year, I’m glad to have a break from wearing one everywhere. Hopefully that will continue.
But in the year of having to wear one, there were signs of creativity everywhere. Aside from the large variety of colors and patterns, people used them to exhibit not only their own style but to make statements. For some, masks became the new bumper stickers.
• Everyone has been going through something: The importance of showing kindness took on additional importance during the pandemic, and if possible, I’d like to see it stick around.
We never know what any one person’s individual story is. Unless someone shares what they are going through, it can be impossible to understand the depths of their pain or unhappiness. Here’s to hoping we can continue to give the benefit of the doubt and be kind.
• Mental health is as important as physical health: While we all tried to stay safe from COVID-19, we were separated from each other – some for a short period of time, others for longer. Physically, we may not have gotten sick but it became clear as the year went on that emotional and mental struggles were on the rise.
I’ve preached this point for years, but I’ll reiterate it for the people in the back row – mental illness, be it temporary or long-lasting, should never be stigmatized. It should be addressed exactly as a physical illness and receive the same amount of empathy and support. If you need help, please – seek it.
• And to end this on a light note...if you’re like me and gained the COVID-19 weight, let’s all get outside if possible and enjoy the summer. Swim, fish, walk, run – whatever floats your boat (pun intended).
Feel the joy and love the freedom.
