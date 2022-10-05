John Woodrow Mug 2022

Well folks, the Minnesota State Womens’ Bowling Tournament in 2022 always features some bowlers from Aitkin and this past year was no exception. 

It is an event that many women attend but nobody usually has the opinion that they are going to do anything special. Kaija Johnson, longtime Aitkin bowler, wasn’t any different than most, “I usually don’t bowl my best in tournaments, but I figured hey you never know, just do the best you can and see what happens.” She did a lot better than that, the smooth stroking left-hander shot a 757, 590 actual to tie for first place in the singles and then shot 2,104 in all-events, good enough for a tie for second place in that event. 

Kaija Johnson Mug

Kaija Johnson

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.