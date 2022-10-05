Well folks, the Minnesota State Womens’ Bowling Tournament in 2022 always features some bowlers from Aitkin and this past year was no exception.
It is an event that many women attend but nobody usually has the opinion that they are going to do anything special. Kaija Johnson, longtime Aitkin bowler, wasn’t any different than most, “I usually don’t bowl my best in tournaments, but I figured hey you never know, just do the best you can and see what happens.” She did a lot better than that, the smooth stroking left-hander shot a 757, 590 actual to tie for first place in the singles and then shot 2,104 in all-events, good enough for a tie for second place in that event.
Kaija went on to say, “It was sure unexpected but exciting. I was looking through the book of past champions and saw that my great aunt Lou Pratt won the even in 1983, so I guess I had some good genes working for me too.”
Lou was a great bowler in her own right back in the 60s, 70s and even in the 80s, the first real womens’ legend at Aitkin Lanes.
Kaija shot actual series of 512-501-590 for the nine games, well above her league average. Great bowling Kaija!
Mark Jackman was a Gobbler on the 1982 football team that made it to the State Playoffs under the late Lee Alto. Now his son Ethan not only played at Chaska but is now an offensive lineman at the Air Force Academy.
Ethan is a junior and is 6’4, 300 pounds, a little bigger than Mark was and has become an outstanding lineman on a team that has been one of the best in the country.
Last year Air Force led the country in rushing yards per game. Ethan is majoring in aeronautical engineering and applied mathematics.
The Gobblers loss to Denfeld was a tough one and things only got worse.
Senior quarterback Zack Ehnstrom was hit with three minutes left in the game, suffered a broken leg and will miss the rest of the season and part of the hockey season as well after undergoing surgery Saturday morning in Duluth.
He is a veteran signal caller and a real leader of this Gobbler team. His loss on the field is immeasurable but he will continue to lead from the sidelines and hopefully he will mend fast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.